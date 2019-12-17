Verizon 5G

Verizon's 5G network is now live in 20 cities (or parts of them)

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 17, 2019, 1:43 PM
Verizon's 5G network is now live in 20 cities (or parts of them)
One day after introducing its 5G service in parts of Los Angeles, Verizon confirmed another city in the United States benefits from 5G network coverage: Des Moines. As expected, only parts of the city are covered at the moment, but at least those living there will be able to get 5G speeds in case they really need such as service.

Thankfully, Verizon is very specific when it comes to which parts of Des Moines are getting 5G coverage, so here are the landmarks around the city where you can expect to get the blazing fast service: Iowa State Capitol, Hyvee Hall, Wells Fargo Arena, Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Principal Park, Jordan Creek Town Center, and MercyOne West Des Moines.

Des Moines is the 20th city where Verizon lights up its 5G network, but 10 more cities will be added soon. Here are all the cities where Verizon currently offers 5G service: Des Moines, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Sioux Falls, Dallas, Omaha, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, St. Paul, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington DC, Phoenix, Boise, Panama City, and New York City.

By the end of the year, Verizon plans to add other cities to the list including Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Little Rock, Memphis, and Salt Lake City.

