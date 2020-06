Verizon's LG V40 ThinQ joins Android 10 party, leaving just one carrier out of the mix

While some of you may need to remain patient and continue playing the waiting game for a few more days, the OTA Android 10 delivery seems to be taking place on a fairly large scale, with only isolated reports of minor bugs and general system lag so far. Curiously enough, we haven't been able to find the exact file size anywhere, but you can definitely expect a hefty collection of UI tweaks, performance improvements, and cool new features.





The addition of a system-wide Night mode option is undoubtedly at the top of the revision list, followed by Pop-up window functionality allowing you to scale most apps to a different size, enhanced gesture navigation, various small but notable camera refinements, a couple of gallery tweaks, call & messaging improvements, and a bunch of settings menu changes.





Verizon's Android 10 rollout means Sprint is now the only major US carrier out of the loop as far as the LG V40 ThinQ is concerned. Unsurprisingly, the 6.4-inch handset with a notched P-OLED screen and Snapdragon 845 processor is no longer available directly from the nation's number one mobile network operator, although you can still get the unlocked variant at a deeply discounted price through retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo Video





Before doing that, however, you might want to keep in mind the Android 10 update hasn't reached US unlocked models of the V40 ThinQ just yet, although it probably shouldn't take long for that to happen as well.

Verizon managed to beat its rivals to the punch with a relatively early Android 9.0 Pie update for the 2018-released LG V40 ThinQ , but more than a year later, the nation's largest wireless service provider is following in the footsteps of both AT&T and T-Mobile as we speak with its official Android 10 delivery.