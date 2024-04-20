Verizon is throwing free TVs left, right, and center at buyers of 'select' 5G phones





While Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are obviously not around the corner yet, Verizon 's new freebie is even bigger than T-Mobile 's (literally). While Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are obviously not around the corner yet, Verizon is here today to basically one-up its arch-rival. That's right, Big Red is now giving its subscribers their very own chance to nab a TV at no charge, and believe it or not,'s new freebie is even bigger than's (literally).

Free TV with 5G phone Buy a select 5G phone from Apple, Samsung, Google, and more with a new line of unlimited service and device payment plan, and Verizon will throw in a complimentary 65-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV. $800 off (100%) $0 $799 99 Buy at Verizon





We're talking about a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K set that normally costs a whopping $799.99 by itself, and all you need to do to qualify for this somewhat random new spring promo is purchase a "select" 5G smartphone with a new line of Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus service.





That means both new and existing Verizon users can get this incredibly valuable gift with minimal effort, which includes an obligatory mobile device payment plan and at least 30 days of uninterrupted wireless service. Once those (minimal) conditions are met, you have another 60 days to actually redeem the offer on Amazon.com using the information your carrier will deliver by e-mail shortly after you make your eligible handset purchase.









That's basically all the best phones in the world right now, so this really looks like an unmissable deal if you're in the market for a new mobile device and think you could use a free TV (who wouldn't?). You'll have to hurry, though, as the offer appears to have debuted with little to no fanfare on March 30, going away at the end of April. That's ten days (and counting) at the time of this writing.