T-Mobile's free 50-inch Amazon Fire TV might be the greatest Black Friday 2023 deal across the web





While iPhone lovers in particular and hardcore Apple fans in general can already feast on a number of outstanding (and outstandingly early) Cyber Monday deals , folks looking for a new home internet provider should strongly consider taking advantage of an online-only Black Friday promotion started yesterday, November 24, and scheduled to run through November 29.





That gives you a few more days to switch to T-Mobile 's aptly named 5G Home Internet network and get, believe it or not, a completely free 50-inch smart TV with 4K UHD technology in addition to a cool monthly discount of $20 (via bill credits) on your actual fixed internet service. That gives you a few more days to switch to's aptly named 5G Home Internet network and get, believe it or not, a completely free 50-inch smart TV with 4K UHD technology in addition to a cool monthly discount of $20 (via bill credits) on your actual fixed internet service.





Seeing as how you typically only have to pay $50 a month for access to Magenta's high-speed Home Internet network, that means your gratis Amazon Fire TV will be bundled with a $30 a month service rivaling Comcast or Xfinity's much costlier cable internet products, which seems absolutely mind-blowing.





As far as "catches" go, we really can't see one listed anywhere in the special offer's full terms and conditions, although you will have to wait 30 days after activating your new line of Home Internet service to register for a redemption code with your T-Mobile ID and another 30 days for said code to be validated.





Once that happens, you should be able to order a 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series from Amazon without paying a dime. That bad boy is normally priced at $449.99, mind you, and although an early Cyber Monday deal is currently offering a 36 discount with no strings attached, we're sure you'd much rather see the reduced price go down to $0 sans jumping through too many hoops. Now that's what we call an irresistible Black Friday promo!