Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Verizon's literally unbeatable deal on Apple's iPhone SE (2020) is back on

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 11, 2020, 8:11 AM
Many of Apple's major US retail partners have been surprisingly generous to buyers of the second-gen iPhone SE right off the bat, and although the unusually compact 2020 device is reportedly proving about as popular as originally predicted, the killer deals and huge discounts are still piling up.

The latest promotion is actually not entirely new, making its first appearance almost two months ago. If you didn't get the chance to score your free iPhone SE (2020) unit back then, Verizon is once again shaving a whopping $400 off the list price of the 64GB storage variant with only one key condition.

Check out the deal here



All you need to do to qualify for $16.66 monthly credits applied to your bill for a grand total of two years is open a new line of unlimited wireless service. That's the whole deal, with no mandatory device trade-in, number port-in, or any other strings attached. 

You can even choose between purchasing the 4.7-inch powerhouse at its full retail price and signing up for a monthly installment plan, with the latter option technically requiring you pay $16.66 every 30 days before Big Red actually brings that down to $0 via promo credits.

Ironically, the costlier 128 and 256 gig storage configurations of Apple's upgraded iPhone SE are currently discounted by a lower $330 and $310 respectively, setting you back $150 and $240 all in all instead of $450 and $550. All three main versions are available in white, black, and red hues from Verizon right now, but just like last time, there's no telling when the special offer might expire or how long certain models will be in stock at these crazy low prices.

One last thing to note is that this is an online-only promotion aimed at both new and existing customers of the nation's largest wireless service provider.

As far as the handset is concerned, its direct competition is definitely heating up, but at $0, it's hard to argue with that blazing fast Apple A13 Bionic SoC, tremendously capable single camera, stellar software support, and compact body. Simply put, there's no device quite like the "modernized" iPhone SE around... for better and for worse.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.2
 Based on 6 Reviews
$420 Apple iPhone SE (2020) on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

