Verizon's literally unbeatable deal on Apple's iPhone SE (2020) is back on

















All you need to do to qualify for $16.66 monthly credits applied to your bill for a grand total of two years is open a new line of unlimited wireless service. That's the whole deal, with no mandatory device trade-in, number port-in, or any other strings attached.





You can even choose between purchasing the 4.7-inch powerhouse at its full retail price and signing up for a monthly installment plan, with the latter option technically requiring you pay $16.66 every 30 days before Big Red actually brings that down to $0 via promo credits.





Ironically, the costlier 128 and 256 gig storage configurations of Apple 's upgraded iPhone SE are currently discounted by a lower $330 and $310 respectively, setting you back $150 and $240 all in all instead of $450 and $550. All three main versions are available in white, black, and red hues from Verizon right now, but just like last time, there's no telling when the special offer might expire or how long certain models will be in stock at these crazy low prices.





One last thing to note is that this is an online-only promotion aimed at both new and existing customers of the nation's largest wireless service provider.





As far as the handset is concerned, its direct competition is definitely heating up , but at $0, it's hard to argue with that blazing fast Apple A13 Bionic SoC, tremendously capable single camera, stellar software support, and compact body. Simply put, there's no device quite like the "modernized" iPhone SE around... for better and for worse.



