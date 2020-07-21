OnePlus Nord 5G vs Galaxy A71 5G vs iPhone SE: specs comparison







Obviously, with an iOS device in the mix, the comparison becomes less apples to apples and more apples to oranges, but still, it's worth noting what you're getting for your money.

In Europe, where the OnePlus Nord is destined for, the phone starts at 399 Euro (about $460), while Apple sells the iPhone SE for 467 Euro (about $540).

That being said, let's delve into the specs sheets of the three phones and see what's what.

OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy A71 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) Compare phone and tablet specifications of up to three devices. Type a model name in the search field of our phone comparison tool or pick a popular device from the ones below. Display Size



6.4 inches 6.4 inches



6.7 inches 6.7 inches



4.7 inches 4.7 inches Technology AMOLED Super AMOLED Plus IPS LCD Screen-to-body 86.20 % 88.38 % 65.34 % Peak brightness 625 cd/m2 (nit) Features 90Hz refresh rate, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Oleophobic coating, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Hardware System chip Snapdragon 765G SM7250-AB Samsung Exynos 980 Apple A13 Bionic APL1W85 Processor



Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm Octa-core, 2400 MHz, Kryo 475, 64-bit, 7 nm



Octa-core, 2200 MHz, Arm Cortex-A77 and Arm Cortex A55, 64-bit, 8 nm Octa-core, 2200 MHz, Arm Cortex-A77 and Arm Cortex A55, 64-bit, 8 nm



Hexa-core, 2650 MHz, Lightning and Thunder, 64-bit, 7 nm Hexa-core, 2650 MHz, Lightning and Thunder, 64-bit, 7 nm GPU Adreno 620 Mali-G76 MP5 Apple-designed 4 core RAM



8GB LPDDR4 8GB LPDDR4



6GB LPDDR4 6GB LPDDR4



3GB LPDDR4 3GB LPDDR4 Internal storage 128GB, not expandable 128GB 64GB, not expandable OS Android (10) Android (10), Samsung One UI iOS (13.x) Battery Capacity 4115 mAh 4500 mAh 1821 mAh Charging OnePlus Warp Charge Fast charging USB Power Delivery Talk time (4G) 36 hours Internet use LTE: 15 hours; Wi-Fi: 16 hours Music playback 113.00 hours 40.00 hours Video playback 24.00 hours 13.00 hours Camera Rear Quad camera Quad camera Single camera Main camera



48 MP (OIS, PDAF) 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)



64 MP (PDAF) 64 MP (PDAF)



12 MP (Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF, CMOS image sensor, BSI sensor) 12 MP (Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, PDAF, CMOS image sensor, BSI sensor) Specifications Aperture size: F1.8; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.7"; Pixel size: 0.8 μm Aperture size: F1.8; Focal length: 28 mm; Sensor size: 1/3"; Pixel size: 1.22 μm Second camera 8 MP (Ultra-wide) 12 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.2 Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 12 mm Third camera 2 MP (Macro) 5 MP (Macro) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4 Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 25 mm; Sensor size: 1/5"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm Fourth camera 5 MP (Depth information) 5 MP (Depth information) Specifications Aperture size: F2.4 Aperture size: F2.2 Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (240 fps) Features Time-lapse video, EIS Hyperlapse, EIS OIS, Time-lapse video, Continuous autofocus Front 32 MP 32 MP 7 MP Video capture 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps) 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)

We chose the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G since in the States it's using the same chip, and the iPhone SE because, well, it's the closest phone Apple has to offer right now price-wise.





Where the OnePlus Nord wins





Display





While we haven't had the chance to take the display of the OnePlus Nord through our benchmarks, we're giving it the win because of the two OLED displays on the list, it has the one with the 90Hz refresh rate. We also like that it's a bit smaller than the Galaxy A71 which is pushing the boundaries of comfort hold.

Memory





8 is more than 6 and definitely more than 3, what else is there to say? Yes, iPhones need less RAM, sure, the difference doesn't reflect performance. But still, it never hurts to have more memory.

Fast charging





OnePlus goes its own way when it comes to fast charging, relying on high amperage rather than high volts. The Nord supports 30W charging, 5W more than that of the Galaxy A71, so we're giving it the edge in this category.

Selfie cameras





A whole other selfie camera! Unless the pictures from it are completely unacceptable, which is unlikely, having two cameras to choose from for your selfies makes the OnePlus Nord the clear winner.





Where the Samsung Galaxy A71 wins





Main cameras





The clear winner in this category will be revealed once samples from all phones have been compared, but hardware-wise, the Galaxy A71 gets the top spot. It has bigger main sensor, bigger ultra-wide sensor and bigger macro sensor. Sure, these days it's not all about the pixels, but that's still what most people unfamiliar with smartphone cameras use to make a judgement.

Battery life





Another category that needs testing before the final verdict. However, with its bigger battery and lack of 90Hz refresh-rate, the Galaxy A71 will likely last more on a single charge than the OnePlus Nord. And the iPhone SE? Well... let's just say it's not even close, even though it has a much smaller display.





Where the iPhone SE wins





Performance





Time for the iPhone SE to kick some butt. Apple's A13 Bionic SoC easily beats Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G. How much of that performance you can make use of with the SE is another matter, but you do have it and it will make the phone run smoothly for years to come.

Wireless charging





Wireless charging is an undeniably useful feature that's often reserved for high-end phones but Apple has sneaked it into its budget phone. Well done. Not much else to say, the other phones just don't have it.

Compactness





That's not necessarily a plus for everyone, but it matters to many. The iPhone SE is small, easy to hold and reach all parts of the display and slips into pockets almost unnoticeably.

Appleness





This section encompasses many things. From the intangible like the iPhone factor to some quite important advantages. Things like software support that's twice or more longer than that of Android phones or the access to exclusive parts of the Apple ecosystem like the Apple Watch , for example. For some people, even if this was the only iPhone SE win, they'd still pick it over the OnePlus Nord and the Galaxy A71.





What about 5G?





That's a win the OnePlus Nord and the Galaxy A71 share. Unlike the iPhone SE, both other phones support 5G connectivity, which, as we're often told, is the future of wireless communication. And while it might not be as widespread right now, it's ramping up fast and soon it will be pretty much everywhere you go. And no matter how many software updates the iPhone SE gets, it can never get 5G.





Conclusion





While we don't have the hard data to prove it, the wins of the Galaxy A71 over the OnePlus Nord can be considered marginal. And although the OnePlus isn't exactly stomping it in the ground either. A decider between the two could be the software. While OnePlus's OxygenOS isn't as feature-packed as Samsung's One UI, it's much lighter and will make the OnePlus Nord feel snappier than the A71, especially after a year or so of use. In our eyes, the OnePlus Nord is the clear winner if you have access to both.





And what about if you're stuck choosing between the OnePlus Nord and the iPhone SE? Well, if you don't have any other Apple devices, it's a pretty easy choice: the OnePlus. But if you're in the Apple ecosystem with both feet, well, we doubt the Nord will be enough to pull you away. Still, worth considering.



