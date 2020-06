You can now get Apple's iPhone SE (2020) for free from Verizon with no trade-in required

Released more than four years after the original 4-inch iPhone SE with a design clearly inspired by 2017's iPhone 8 , the 4.7-inch handset goes directly up against mid-range Android soldiers like Samsung's Galaxy A51 at a recommended price of $400 and up.





But while the exterior screams outdated mediocrity, the iPhone SE (2020) comes with a... 2020 processor under the hood. Namely, the exact same Apple A13 Bionic powerhouse found inside 2019's ultra-high-end iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Unsurprisingly, speed addicts on tight budgets quickly embraced the opportunity to purchase this beast , which also happens to rock one of the best single rear-facing camera systems on the market.













Surprisingly, that didn't stop the deals from piling up and getting sweeter in recent weeks , with the latest promotion looking likely to absolutely knock your socks off. Believe it or not, Verizon, which isn't exactly known as the nation's most generous wireless service provider, can currently hook you up with a free new iPhone SE without you having to jump through too many hoops.





All you need to do is order the entry-level 64GB storage variant online with a new line of service. You can opt for a two-year installment plan or full retail price purchase, both avenues netting you a total discount of $400 split in 24 monthly bill credits. That's it. That's the deal. No device trade-in required, no number port-in needed, no nothing.





Digital hoarders will be happy to know the 128 and 256 gig configurations are also much cheaper than usual after combined markdowns of $330 and $310 respectively. That means you're looking at coughing up $120 instead of $450 for the former variant and 240 bucks instead of $550 as far as the latter is concerned. And yes, you can get the massively discounted iPhone SE (2020) in your paint job of choice, be it red, white, or black, no matter which of the three storage configurations you decide to go for.





You don't normally see a new iPhone deeply discounted at a major US carrier or authorized third-party retailer without a long list of requirements just a couple of months after its commercial debut, but of course, the second-gen iPhone SE is hardly what we'd call a "normal" Apple product.