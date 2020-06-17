Verizon iOS Apple Deals

You can now get Apple's iPhone SE (2020) for free from Verizon with no trade-in required

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 17, 2020, 6:23 AM
You can now get Apple's iPhone SE (2020) for free from Verizon with no trade-in required
You don't normally see a new iPhone deeply discounted at a major US carrier or authorized third-party retailer without a long list of requirements just a couple of months after its commercial debut, but of course, the second-gen iPhone SE is hardly what we'd call a "normal" Apple product.

Released more than four years after the original 4-inch iPhone SE with a design clearly inspired by 2017's iPhone 8, the 4.7-inch handset goes directly up against mid-range Android soldiers like Samsung's Galaxy A51 at a recommended price of $400 and up.

But while the exterior screams outdated mediocrity, the iPhone SE (2020) comes with a... 2020 processor under the hood. Namely, the exact same Apple A13 Bionic powerhouse found inside 2019's ultra-high-end iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Unsurprisingly, speed addicts on tight budgets quickly embraced the opportunity to purchase this beast, which also happens to rock one of the best single rear-facing camera systems on the market.

Check out the newest iPhone SE (2020) deal here



Surprisingly, that didn't stop the deals from piling up and getting sweeter in recent weeks, with the latest promotion looking likely to absolutely knock your socks off. Believe it or not, Verizon, which isn't exactly known as the nation's most generous wireless service provider, can currently hook you up with a free new iPhone SE without you having to jump through too many hoops.

All you need to do is order the entry-level 64GB storage variant online with a new line of service. You can opt for a two-year installment plan or full retail price purchase, both avenues netting you a total discount of $400 split in 24 monthly bill credits. That's it. That's the deal. No device trade-in required, no number port-in needed, no nothing.

Digital hoarders will be happy to know the 128 and 256 gig configurations are also much cheaper than usual after combined markdowns of $330 and $310 respectively. That means you're looking at coughing up $120 instead of $450 for the former variant and 240 bucks instead of $550 as far as the latter is concerned. And yes, you can get the massively discounted iPhone SE (2020) in your paint job of choice, be it red, white, or black, no matter which of the three storage configurations you decide to go for.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$405 Apple iPhone SE (2020) on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
You can now get Apple's iPhone SE (2020) for free from Verizon with no trade-in required
Popular stories
Samsung offers cool new Galaxy S20 5G and Note 10 series discounts, as well as free Galaxy Buds+
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Expires in - 3m 1wApple's Back to School deals are unusually early and compelling for select iPad buyers
Popular stories
TIDAL teams up with Best Buy for exclusive offers
Popular stories
Sprint customers to get one of T-Mobile's best features very soon

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless