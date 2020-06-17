You can now get Apple's iPhone SE (2020) for free from Verizon with no trade-in required





















Surprisingly, that didn't stop the deals from piling up and getting sweeter in recent weeks , with the latest promotion looking likely to absolutely knock your socks off. Believe it or not, Verizon, which isn't exactly known as the nation's most generous wireless service provider, can currently hook you up with a free new iPhone SE without you having to jump through too many hoops.





All you need to do is order the entry-level 64GB storage variant online with a new line of service. You can opt for a two-year installment plan or full retail price purchase, both avenues netting you a total discount of $400 split in 24 monthly bill credits. That's it. That's the deal. No device trade-in required, no number port-in needed, no nothing.





Digital hoarders will be happy to know the 128 and 256 gig configurations are also much cheaper than usual after combined markdowns of $330 and $310 respectively. That means you're looking at coughing up $120 instead of $450 for the former variant and 240 bucks instead of $550 as far as the latter is concerned. And yes, you can get the massively discounted iPhone SE (2020) in your paint job of choice, be it red, white, or black, no matter which of the three storage configurations you decide to go for.



