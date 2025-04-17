Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways

Verizon





That's definitely curious considering how vocal the carrier has recently gotten about the ways in which its services, new improved Unlimited Ultimate features just so happen to leave both T-Mobile and AT&T in the dust. That's definitely curious considering how vocal the carrier has recently gotten about the ways in which its services, special offers , and marketing campaigns trump the competition as, you guessed it, the twoimproved Unlimited Ultimate features just so happen to leave bothandin the dust.

So what exactly is changing?





Verizon While yesterday's leaked internal document suggested's mobile hotspot and international calling benefits on the Unlimited Ultimate plan would get better starting today, April 17, only one of those two seems to have been upgraded after all.





As far as I can tell, international calling has gone completely unchanged (at least for now), so you can still phone your friends and family abroad without paying through the nose, but only in one of 140 countries and with a monthly ceiling of 300 minutes.









Mobile hotspot data, meanwhile, has unquestionably received a huge upgrade, although somewhat predictably, that's also not as huge as you may have expected. Yes, Verizon Unlimited Ultimate subscribers technically get "unlimited" mobile hotspot data now, but the meaning of the magic word is tainted for the umpteenth time with a 200GB limit on "premium" data.

In other words, only your first 200 gigs of hotspot data a month will be truly unlimited, with anything that goes over that number falling from Big Red's highest available speeds to no more than 6 Mbps.





Of course, 6 Mbps is not bad either, and the same goes for Verizon 's jump from 10 to 15GB of "high-speed" international data a month, which is actually today's second big Unlimited Ultimate change. That's not quite as spectacular as the international calling upgrade we were all dreaming of yesterday, but it's... certainly not bad.

How do these features compare with what T-Mobile and AT&T are offering?









Naturally, that's not enough for Ma Bell to compete in the same league as Verizon , especially with AT&T 's hotspot speeds reduced to a very modest maximum of 128Kbps after you spill your 60 gig bucket.









As far as international data is concerned, T-Mo's costliest plan caps off at only 5GB at the highest speeds, followed by "unlimited data" in 215+ "countries and destinations" at up to 256Kbps. AT&T 's marketing strategy differs from those of its rivals, with the aforementioned Unlimited Premium PL option including unlimited high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries and nothing else.



Recommended Stories

After taking the unchanged but also unrivaled international calling benefit into consideration, it's hard not to view Verizon as the superior option right now, at least from these three standpoints that likely feel very important to some but not all customers.





T-Mobile 's Go5G Next plan, starting at $90 a month for one line of service compared to $100. Oh, and that price just so happens to be "locked" as well for (at least) three years, although that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be immune to new or On top of everything else, the Unlimited Ultimate plan is also slightly more affordable than's Go5G Next plan, starting at $90 a month for one line of service compared to $100. Oh, and that price just so happens to be "locked" as well for (at least) three years, although that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be immune to new or increased fees during this period.