Verizon thinks your other guy T-Mobile isn't treating you right and is desperate to win you back

While wireless providers occasionally do things for the greater good of the market, most of the time, they are beefing with each other, either to assert superiority or to show customers they care more. Verizon is running a promotion that's specifically targeted at customers it lost to T-Mobile.

If you left Verizon for T-Mobile, would you come back for $500? 



It's not every day that customers switch providers. Competing companies have to give them a big enough reason to switch. Equally important, the existing provider has to put them off to the point that they contemplate leaving. Otherwise, most people don't like rocking the boat.

Verizon is emailing customers who switched to other carriers to return to it and as a reward, the company will offer them $500. According to one T-Mobile user who got the email, a representative told them that $500 would be given in bill credits over 36 months. That's around $14 per month.

Not only is that too low an amount for a customer who probably left the company due to dissatisfaction, but it also doesn't help that you would be agreeing to stay with Verizon for three years for the precious $500.

When the customer told the representative they weren't impressed, the rep said the customer was also eligible for a new free line if they came back and bought a new phone.

While the deal doesn't sound too enticing, it doesn't help that T-Mobile has done its share of annoying stuff, which is why it may be enough to win back at least some customers.

That said, we are talking about two of the largest carriers in the US. They have their strengths. For instance, T-Mobile has made a lot of technological strides, which is what compels its customers to stay with it and others to switch to it.

Verizon appears to be losing a good chunk of customers to T-Mobile. When announcing the Q1 results, the company said it expected to lose more customers than last year. Now we seem to know which company it fears losing customers to.

The $500 cash reward offer isn't the only deal for defectors. The company has taken a dig at T-Mobile for not honoring its price lock guarantee and is trying to tempt customers who switched by offering them four free iPhone 16 units.


Will these promos work? Only time will tell, but it looks like most people will pass for now, or, who knows, they may go for cable companies or MVNOs instead. After all, people haven't forgotten that Verizon began the year with price increases of its own.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

