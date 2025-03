Verizon thinks your other guy T-Mobile isn't treating you right and is desperate to win you back

Verizon

It's not every day that customers switch providers. Competing companies have to give them a big enough reason to switch. Equally important, the existing provider has to put them off to the point that they contemplate leaving. Otherwise, most people don't like rocking the boat.is emailing customers who switched to other carriers to return to it and as a reward, the company will offer them $500. According to oneuser who got the email, a representative told them that $500 would be given in bill credits over 36 months. That's around $14 per month.Not only is that too low an amount for a customer who probably left the company due to dissatisfaction, but it also doesn't help that you would be agreeing to stay withfor three years for the precious $500.When the customer told the representative they weren't impressed, the rep said the customer was also eligible for a new free line if they came back and bought a new phone.While the deal doesn't sound too enticing, it doesn't help thathas done its share of annoying stuff , which is why it may be enough to win back at least some customers.That said, we are talking about two of the largest carriers in the US. They have their strengths. For instance,has made a lot of technological strides, which is what compels its customers to stay with it and others to switch to it.appears to be losing a good chunk of customers to. When announcing the Q1 results, the company said it expected to lose more customers than last year. Now we seem to know which company it fears losing customers to.The $500 cash reward offer isn't the only deal for defectors. The company has taken a dig atfor not honoring its price lock guarantee and is trying to tempt customers who switched by offering them four free iPhone 16 units.