Verizon could make one of its plans way better this week with a serious data injection
Up Next:
Verizon just made staying online at sea a lot easier thanks to a new partnership with WMS, a global leader in cruise ship wireless coverage. But the carrier might not be stopping there – some sweet upgrades to its most expensive plan could be on the way, too.
According to recent online chatter, the Unlimited Ultimate plan might get a solid data boost as soon as this Friday. Rumor has it that hotspot data is getting a major increase and international high-speed data could jump from 10 GB to 15 GB.
We've already seen how T-Mobile's recent price hikes sparked backlash and even caused some users to leave. Verizon might be trying to avoid the same fate by giving something back to its premium customers.
According to recent online chatter, the Unlimited Ultimate plan might get a solid data boost as soon as this Friday. Rumor has it that hotspot data is getting a major increase and international high-speed data could jump from 10 GB to 15 GB.
If all this turns out to be true – and the price stays the same – these would be some pretty great additions to a plan that's already loaded with perks.
Anyone heard much about the Ultimate plan changes coming Friday?
– Own_Investigator662, Reddit, April 2025
The Unlimited Ultimate plan currently runs $100 per line and gives you access to Verizon's fastest 5G speeds. Paired with its coast-to-coast coverage, you can download apps and binge entire playlists or shows in seconds. Plus, you will enjoy 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K streaming on compatible devices.
Right now, you get 60 GB of premium hotspot access each month, but the rumored upgrade could push that to 200 GB at full speed, with speeds dropping to 7 Mbps after you hit the cap. That is a massive jump compared to the current 3 Mbps/600 Kbps post-cap speeds.
I'm hearing 200 gigs at full speed, then throttled down to 7 mbps after those 200 gigs. It was in an earlier thread in this sub reddit earlier today.
–bootyman211, Reddit, April 2025
Another upgrade in the pipeline? More high-speed international data. At the moment, Unlimited Ultimate gives you 10 GB of high-speed data abroad and unlimited 2G after that. But now, some Verizon users are reporting getting messages about a 15 GB limit instead.
I believe the international high speed data is increasing to 15GB, I was in Qatar last week and got a message saying 15GB of high speed data included with your plan.
– Heavy_Pumpkin_4754, Reddit, April 2025
The Unlimited Ultimate plan also includes Apple perks like Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud+ and more. But those haven't been spared from recent price hikes. In fact, the Apple One perk is set to jump from $10 to $15 a month starting April 17 – and naturally a lot of users aren't thrilled about that.
Recommended Stories
So, these rumored upgrades to the plan – like more hotspot data and boosted international data – could be Verizon's way of balancing things out. It is a smart move if the goal is to keep users happy and loyal, especially after raising the price on a perk that used to be part of the deal.
We've already seen how T-Mobile's recent price hikes sparked backlash and even caused some users to leave. Verizon might be trying to avoid the same fate by giving something back to its premium customers.
Things that are NOT allowed: