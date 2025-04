Verizon could make one of its plans way better this week with a serious data injection

The Unlimited Ultimate plan currently runs $100 per line and gives you access to's fastest 5G speeds. Paired with its coast-to-coast coverage, you can download apps and binge entire playlists or shows in seconds. Plus, you will enjoy 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot and crystal-clear 4K streaming on compatible devices.Right now, you get 60 GB of premium hotspot access each month, but the rumored upgrade could push that to 200 GB at full speed, with speeds dropping to 7 Mbps after you hit the cap. That is a massive jump compared to the current 3 Mbps/600 Kbps post-cap speeds.

– Heavy_Pumpkin_4754, Reddit, April 2025





Recommended Stories

Verizon

Verizon

The Unlimited Ultimate plan also includes Apple perks like Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud+ and more. But those haven't been spared from recent price hikes. In fact, the Apple One perk is set to jump from $10 to $15 a month starting April 17 – and naturally a lot of users aren't thrilled about that.So, these rumored upgrades to the plan – like more hotspot data and boosted international data – could be's way of balancing things out. It is a smart move if the goal is to keep users happy and loyal, especially after raising the price on a perk that used to be part of the deal.We've already seen how T-Mobile 's recent price hikes sparked backlash and even caused some users to leave might be trying to avoid the same fate by giving something back to its premium customers.