Verizon has Apple's 5G iPhone SE on sale for the low price of $0 (no trade-in)





Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant could never (directly or indirectly) confirm a device is falling short of its expectations (not to mention those of analysts and industry pundits), leaving us to assume Verizon 's killer new deal has a little something to do with the low mainstream popularity of the compact 4.7-inch phone.





As long as you're not bothered by those absolutely massive screen bezels, single rear-facing camera, or unimpressive battery life, you can "buy" the Apple A15 Bionic powerhouse in exchange for... $0 right now.





We're not talking about any kind of BOGO arrangement here, mind you, where you need to pay for one iPhone SE (2022) unit in order to get a second device free of charge, and believe it or not, you don't have to trade anything in or even port in an existing number from a different carrier to save 430 bucks.





As you can imagine, Big Red will require a new line of service on a "select" Unlimited plan, but that's all there is to this completely unprecedented special offer. You can even opt for an outright purchase at the aforementioned $429.99 list price if you don't want to commit to a three-year monthly installment plan, but either way, your savings will be applied to your account in the form of promo credit over the same 36-month period.





The textbook definition of a straightforward carrier deal, this can hook you up with a gratis 64GB 5G-capable iPhone SE 3 , a $50 variant with twice that local digital hoarding room, or a $150 model equipped with a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space.





That's definitely one important feature you need to keep in mind before pulling the trigger here, as the third-gen iPhone SE obviously doesn't come with a microSD card slot... or a headphone jack... or a USB Type-C port.





Still, the 5G support, extremely powerful aforementioned A15 processor, classic Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and even the 12MP camera that takes surprisingly crisp photos undeniably make this bad boy one of the best mid range affordable flagship phones you can get in 2022... especially at $0.



