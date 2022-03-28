Apple supposedly plans to lower the iPhone SE's production

Shanghai lockdown doesn't affect the iPhone SE production. However, the new iPhone SE demand is lower than expected (the delivery status "in stock" as one of the proofs), and I cut my shipment estimation in 2022 to 15-20M (vs. 25-30M previously). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 28, 2022













What could be the reason for iPhone SE 2022's lower demand?





According to Nikkei Asia's sources, the war in Ukraine and the inflation that is going on around the world are to blame for the lower demand for the latest iPhone SE.Another reason could be that it isn't much of an upgrade compared with the previous model. Yes, it’s a big improvement that Apple put the A15 processor in the iPhone SE 2022, which is the same chipset used in the iPhone 13 series. Also, unlike the previous model, the iPhone SE 2022 supports 5G. But apart from that, there aren't many changes to convince customers to buy Apple's latest budget phone.