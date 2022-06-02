 Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown - PhoneArena
The days of "Dumb and Dumber" marketing might be behind T-Mobile after its costly Sprint acquisition, somewhat surprising John Legere departure, and completely unsurprising rise to second place in subscribers among the top three US carriers, but believe it or not, Verizon is now the one viciously attacking its competition.

In an unusual (to say the least) News Center post, Big Red appears to have decided to take those proverbial gloves off after years and years of silently taking punches from a once combative and often overly aggressive "Un-carrier."

In a move highly reminiscent of T-Mo's extensive and, let's be honest, hilarious "verHIDEzon" campaign from a few years back, Verizon is clearly trying to generate online buzz with a fairly catchy #TMyths hashtag of its own.

For now, of course, it's unclear if we should expect other such "myths" to get busted after Verizon's "review" of a pretty damning timeline for its arch-rival. As Big Red sees it, said arch-rival has repeatedly broken its 2017 promise of including taxes and fees in all its plans over the last few years, which is quite hard to argue with.

The early 2022 hikes of certain taxes on plans specifically advertised as "tax inclusive" was particularly egregious, and on top of everything, Magenta just found a sneaky way around its recent vow not to follow Verizon and AT&T's price-increasing suit, which is probably the main reason behind this totally unexpected "#CarrierClapback."

It has become abundantly clear of late that T-Mobile is no longer afraid to copy the underhanded tactics and shenanigans of the two carriers it used to brand with "Dumb and Dumber" labels for precisely these types of clever workarounds around promises or outright false advertising.

All that being said, of course, it's difficult not to view this change in public behavior for Verizon as yet another sign that T-Mobile is becoming an absolute force to be reckoned with in the US wireless industry. Also, doesn't it feel a bit like a "pot meet kettle" situation here?

