Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown





In an unusual (to say the least) News Center post , Big Red appears to have decided to take those proverbial gloves off after years and years of silently taking punches from a once combative and often overly aggressive "Un-carrier."





In a move highly reminiscent of T-Mo's extensive and, let's be honest, hilarious "verHIDEzon" campaign from a few years back , Verizon is clearly trying to generate online buzz with a fairly catchy #TMyths hashtag of its own.





For now, of course, it's unclear if we should expect other such "myths" to get busted after Verizon 's "review" of a pretty damning timeline for its arch-rival. As Big Red sees it, said arch-rival has repeatedly broken its 2017 promise of including taxes and fees in all its plans over the last few years, which is quite hard to argue with.









It has become abundantly clear of late that T-Mobile is no longer afraid to copy the underhanded tactics and shenanigans of the two carriers it used to brand with "Dumb and Dumber" labels for precisely these types of clever workarounds around promises or outright false advertising.







