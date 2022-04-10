 AT&T chief says the carrier may raise cell phone plan prices and cut some landlines - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
AT&T

AT&T chief says the carrier may raise cell phone plan prices and cut some landlines

Daniel Petrov
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AT&T chief says the carrier may raise cell phone plan prices and cut some landlines
After unsuccessfully trying to merge the wireless carrier corporate culture with the creativity of the movie and TV business, AT&T gave up and effectively spun off its media empire by letting its fairly recent WarnerMedia acquisition merge with Discovery, and then selling them as a new listed Warner Bros. Discovery entity. 

Now, says Chief Executive Officer John Stankey, AT&T can focus on its core carrier business by restructuring, trimming costs, and streamlining operations, reports the WSJ. First off, it will be using the $39 billion from the sale of its media empire to reduce its debt ratio while aiming to keep the $120 billion of annual revenue the carrier generates.

Both these businesses were going to require investment, and they were going to require probably a different shareholder base to tolerate. We’ve now managed to clean that capital structure up to enable that to happen... It’s a different company now. We don’t really need to run a superstructure corporate holding company and will continue to rationalize that.

A new way AT&T will try to trim costs includes replacing old copper lines with fiber optic cable where feasible, or simply ditching landline support altogether where fiber can't be laid. Faced with inflation in the price of everything from router components to employee wages, however, AT&T will also have to raise more revenue form its core business now that its media wing is spun off. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Up to $800 off with trade-in

$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S22

For Free with trade-in

$800 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$799 99
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Up to $800 off with trade-in

$800 off (80%) Trade-in
$199 99
$999 99
Buy at AT&T
AT&T's CEO John Stankey advised that the carrier might raise its plan prices in the next few quarters as they have barely budged, according to him, while everything else is going up. We wouldn't call the $85 that AT&T charges for a single Unlimited 5G plan line exactly cheap, but that's what carriers are now charging, and those charges may soon start going up. 

"You’ll probably start to see it over the next several quarters, " he foretold with confidence that AT&T's subscribers will be able to absorb higher cell phone bills as business analysts have showed that the phone and its Internet connection have become so indispensable to people, that they'd rather part with other household expenses than connectivity on the go.


AT&T  EliteVerizon Get MoreT-Mobile Magenta Max
1 line$85$90$85
2 lines$150$160$140
3 lines$180$195$140 for a limited time
4 lines$200$220$170
5 lines$225$250$200
5GYesYesYes
Throttlingno>50GBno
FreebiesFree HBO Max
35+ channels of live TV
Stadia Pro - 6 months of gaming		Apple Music, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ subscription included
600GB Verizon Cloud storage
50% off Unlimited connected device plans		Netflix 4K UHD streaming, 2 HD screens, basic on single, standard on family plans
T-Mobile Tuesdays
Unlimited in-flight Wi-fi
VideoUHD (4K)HD (720p)UHD (4K)
Hotspot per line40GB30GB40GB

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 6 user shares evidence that an update with Face Unlock could be coming soon
by Alan Friedman,  0
Pixel 6 user shares evidence that an update with Face Unlock could be coming soon
I met a breast implant dealer and a cowgirl in a Madrid taqueria and we did (not) take a photo
by Martin Filipov,  1
I met a breast implant dealer and a cowgirl in a Madrid taqueria and we did (not) take a photo
Top Apple insider touches upon why iOS 16 will be a major upgrade
by Anam Hamid,  0
Top Apple insider touches upon why iOS 16 will be a major upgrade
Unihertz teases BlackBerry KEY2 style phone possibly with 5G
by Alan Friedman,  1
Unihertz teases BlackBerry KEY2 style phone possibly with 5G
Pixel 6 series users feeling way under the weather thanks to At a Glance bug
by Alan Friedman,  4
Pixel 6 series users feeling way under the weather thanks to At a Glance bug
Latest report says that this Android phone releases more radiation than allowed by the FCC
by Alan Friedman,  1
Latest report says that this Android phone releases more radiation than allowed by the FCC
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless