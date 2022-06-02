 Verizon finally adds eSIM support to its BYOD program... at least in theory - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Verizon finally adds eSIM support to its BYOD program... at least in theory

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon finally adds eSIM support to its BYOD program... at least in theory
If you're not too concerned about Verizon's recent price hikes and would rather join the largest US wireless service provider with your own existing phone than trade that in to get a free iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 with few strings attached, you'll probably be delighted by the carrier's latest (low-key) announcement.

According to Big Red's PR manager and self-described "Gadget Guy", George Koroneos, "select" eSIM-capable devices can now be activated from the comfort of your own home by following a few simple online instructions.

In theory, that is, because in practice, a couple of folks on Twitter and Reddit are complaining that the "handy-dandy self-service tool" recommended by Koroneos for performing this process doesn't actually work very well, at least for the time being.

When it eventually does, you should keep in mind that your BYOD (bring your own device) phone will need to be unlocked by your current operator to work on Verizon without a hitch once you manage to activate its eSIM functionality.

Short for embedded SIM, this technology has been around for ages, but for unknown reasons, certain carriers have taken an eternity to fully embrace it. While most modern handsets are equipped to leverage all of eSIM's strengths, Verizon is even now limiting its BYOD support to an annoyingly short list of names.

We're talking devices like Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, as well as Apple's iPhone 11, 12, and 13 families, plus Google's Pixel 4a, 4a 5G UW, 5, 6, and 6 Pro, but oddly enough, not the Galaxy S22 series or any members of the Z Fold or Z Flip families, at least based on 9To5Google's early research and experimentation.

Of course, that's likely to change before long, as confirmed by Big Red's own support webpage here dedicated to this theoretically simple but currently complicated process. Naturally, the webpage also describes the benefits of using eSIM to bring your own device to Verizon in detail, the bottom line being that you don't need to visit a physical store or have a physical SIM card shipped to your physical address anymore... in theory.

Oh, and fret not, if you do manage to complete the BYOD with eSIM process, your port-in benefits from "competitive carriers" are not affected in any way, so you can still easily get up to a $1000 virtual prepaid MasterCard as a reward for leaving the "Un-carrier" (or AT&T) behind.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile now offers $800 off Samsung's best phones with trade OR new line
T-Mobile now offers $800 off Samsung's best phones with trade OR new line
New report corroborates rumors of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro sporting different SoCs (A16 only for the Pros)
New report corroborates rumors of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro sporting different SoCs (A16 only for the Pros)
Apple's App Store policies stopped nearly $1.5 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2021
Apple's App Store policies stopped nearly $1.5 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2021
Google to combine Meet and Duo into a single-platform mobile app
Google to combine Meet and Duo into a single-platform mobile app
New Google TV app now available for iPhone and iPad users
New Google TV app now available for iPhone and iPad users
Diablo Immortal launches early on mobile, PC open beta coming soon
Diablo Immortal launches early on mobile, PC open beta coming soon

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
Verizon kills off one Pixel 6 Pro variant months ahead of Google's Pixel 7 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless