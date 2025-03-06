Verizon and T-Mobile Google Pixel users have a new tool that could literally save their lives
Many Pixel phones are now capable of sending text messages via satellite, a feature that provides crucial communication in areas where traditional cell service is unavailable. This capability, recently highlighted in Google's March 2025 Google Pixel feature drop, is designed to enhance emergency communication, particularly in remote or disaster-stricken locations.
Similarly, T-Mobile users gain the ability to text 911 during emergencies, utilizing Starlink satellite connectivity. This feature is also exclusive to the Pixel 9 series and operates under similar limitations, primarily focused on text messaging. Both Verizon and T-Mobile have stated that connection and response times can vary depending on location and environmental conditions, and require a clear line of sight to the satellite.
The technology behind satellite messaging involves low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which facilitate direct communication with compatible mobile devices. When a phone detects a lack of cellular network, it attempts to connect to a satellite, allowing users to send text messages to anyone, including emergency services. Once a cellular network becomes available, the phone automatically reconnects. Accessing this feature on a Google Pixel involves navigating to Settings, then Network & Internet, selecting SIMs, choosing the relevant network, and checking for the Satellite Messaging option.
For T-Mobile and Sprint Pixel users in the United States, the feature was initially activated for specific Pixel models, including the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8, and 8 Pro. However, with this newest feature drop, it has expanded to the Pixel 9 series as well as been introduced to new regions with Verizon now in tow. This expansion addresses a critical need for reliable communication in situations where conventional networks fail.
For Verizon users, the update enables emergency service connectivity via satellite, powered by Skylo satellite eSOS and SMS messaging. However, this feature is currently limited to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models, and operates in English and Spanish within the United States. It's important to note that this system is designed for text messaging only, and does not support voice calls, video, group messages, media attachments, emojis, encryption, or detailed sender/recipient activity.
Settings to activate satellite messaging on Android 15. | Image credit — Androidsage
For many, yours truly included, this feature represents a significant step towards greater personal safety. Knowing that a device can connect to emergency services, even without traditional cell service, provides a sense of security — especially when traveling.
