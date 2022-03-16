The all-new iPhone SE and iPad Air 5G are coming to UScellular too

The all-new iPhone SE and iPad Air 5G are coming to UScellular too0
UScellular will offer the iPhone SE (2022) in three colors – midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. For a limited time, customers who switch to UScellular can get the new iPhone SE (2022) for free on select Unlimited Plans or a free year of UScellular service for up to four lines.
The same deal is available for customers who pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green, which will hit shelves on March 18, just like the iPhone SE (2022).
Last but not least, the iPad Air 5G (2022) is also available for pre-order at UScellular, with availability on March 18. There don’t seem to be any deals available for Apple’s latest 5G-enabled tablet at UScellular, but it looks like some US retailers already offers discounts on the iPad Air (2022).
