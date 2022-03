The all-new iPhone SE and iPad Air 5G are coming to UScellular too

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Just about every major carrier revealed their iPhone SE (2022) deals , so it’s no surprise the UScellular has a couple of deals of its own too. The carrier announced both the iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air 5G (2022) will arrive at UScellular on March 18, but pre-orders are already open.UScellular will offer the iPhone SE (2022) in three colors – midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. For a limited time, customers who switch to UScellular can get the new iPhone SE (2022) for free on select Unlimited Plans or a free year of UScellular service for up to four lines.The same deal is available for customers who pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green, which will hit shelves on March 18, just like the iPhone SE (2022).Last but not least, the iPad Air 5G (2022) is also available for pre-order at UScellular, with availability on March 18. There don’t seem to be any deals available for Apple’s latest 5G-enabled tablet at UScellular, but it looks like some US retailers already offers discounts on the iPad Air (2022).