Apple continues to dominate the US smartphone market, but Samsung is getting surprisingly close





But while the gap between the two giants stateside is generally pretty large, But while the gap between the two giants stateside is generally pretty large, the latest quarterly report put out by Canalys may cause some serious concern in Cupertino. Believe it or not, Samsung is only 18 percent behind its arch-rival in US market share as of Q2 2025, which is probably going to sound like a huge difference... until you look at the Q2 2024 numbers and realize Apple held an advantage of no less than 33 percent back then.

iPhones are down, Galaxy A-series mid-rangers are (surprisingly) up





That obviously means US iPhone shipments have declined between the April-June 2024 timeframe and the same period of this year (by a whopping 1.6 million units, to be exact), while Samsung has remarkably managed to boost its figures by no less than 2.3 million units.





Surprisingly (or not), Samsung's regional progress is mainly attributed to its mid-range Galaxy A family rather than the high-end Galaxy S25 trio released in February or the ultra-thin Edge model added to the premium lineup in (late) May.









With the entry-level Galaxy A16 5G made available in the US at the very beginning of the year, followed by the costlier and overall better Galaxy A36 in March and the even more expensive and more powerful Galaxy A56 earlier this month, Samsung's shipment numbers in the Apple-dominated market could well continue to grow in Q3 2025.

Down with "made in China", long live "made in India" phones!





All in all, the US smartphone market expanded by a microscopic 1 percent in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, which... is obviously better than a dip in sales.





way down as a consequence of More interestingly, the percentages of smartphones shipped in the US that were manufactured in India and Vietnam absolutely exploded between April and June of this year, while the number of China-made devices on the market predictably wentdown as a consequence of Donald Trump's dangerous tariff game









In addition to making major (and largely unexpected prior to this year) supply chain shifts, all of the nation's top smartphone vendors are "frontloading" inventory, thus attempting to be as well-prepared as possible for any and all short-term tariff revisions. Of course, that makes the aforementioned 1 percent year-on-year increase in shipments feel even more modest than it initially sounded, signaling "tepid" consumer demand in an "increasingly pressured economic environment."



Recommended Stories

Basically, times are tough for smartphone buyers in the US (as if I need to tell you that), and while Samsung, Motorola, and Google all have reasons to be proud of their latest shipment results in the region, said results might not be entirely accurate in terms of actual sell-through, aka the number of units moved from stores and storage facilities to the hands of real-life users.

iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer