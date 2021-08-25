The iPhone 13 could debut a huge mask-focused Face ID upgrade

Employees are being asked to set up the new Face ID without masks



Currently, the only way to unlock a Face ID-equipped iPhone while wearing a mask is to type in the passcode or wear an



The introduction of an updated Face ID system that works with masks would be a huge upgrade that softens the blow of Currently, the only way to unlock a Face ID-equipped iPhone while wearing a mask is to type in the passcode or wear an Apple Watch , which automatically unlocks the iPhone when Face ID detects a mask.The introduction of an updated Face ID system that works with masks would be a huge upgrade that softens the blow of no in-screen Touch ID . Importantly, it’d be available to a much wider audience— not everyone wants or can afford an Apple Watch.







Apple's mask-compatible Face ID could debut on the iPhone 13

As for when this new Face ID hardware will reach the market, as mentioned above the setup lines up with what’s expected from the iPhone 13. The sources in question had only been tasked with testing and weren’t privy to the technical details.



Nevertheless, Front Page Tech is confident that Apple’s testing is being done on early iPhone 13 hardware. If that is indeed the case, the feature could make its debut within the next few weeks on the iPhone 13 series. As for when this new Face ID hardware will reach the market, as mentioned above the setup lines up with what’s expected from the iPhone 13. The sources in question had only been tasked with testing and weren’t privy to the technical details.Nevertheless,is confident that Apple’s testing is being done on early iPhone 13 hardware. If that is indeed the case, the feature could make its debut within the next few weeks on the iPhone 13 series.

It’s worth noting that employees are being asked to set up Face ID as they normally would — with no masks on. That suggests the new hardware can work even when only a portion of the user’s face is visible.