The iPhone 13 could debut a huge mask-focused Face ID upgrade

The iPhone 13 could debut a huge mask-focused Face ID upgrade4
Mask mandates around the world have rendered Apple’s Face ID system virtually useless. There was some hope that in-screen Touch ID on the iPhone 13 would solve the issue, but now Apple seems to have shelved the idea.
Instead, according to a new report, the company is testing an updated Face ID setup internally that’s been design for a world with COVID-19.
Apple's asking employees to test Face ID with masks and foggy glasses
Sources speaking to Front Page Tech claim that Apple has developed a prototype case for the current-generation iPhone 12. It houses an unreleased Face ID system and bypasses the device’s built-in Face ID setup.
The renders seen above and below are allegedly based on videos and images of around 75 prototype units, with the whole idea of the prototype Face ID case being to conduct testing at a larger scale within the company without providing access to early iPhone 13 units.
Employees are reportedly conducting these tests in both indoor and outdoor settings. “Every style of eyeglasses and mask” are being used too, presumably to ensure accuracy if the hardware is publicly released.
You shouldn’t have to worry about foggy glasses, either. Apparently, Apple has put a heavy emphasis on testing its upgraded Face ID with foggy glasses to ensure there are no day-to-day issues.
It’s worth noting that employees are being asked to set up Face ID as they normally would — with no masks on. That suggests the new hardware can work even when only a portion of the user’s face is visible.
Currently, the only way to unlock a Face ID-equipped iPhone while wearing a mask is to type in the passcode or wear an Apple Watch, which automatically unlocks the iPhone when Face ID detects a mask.
The introduction of an updated Face ID system that works with masks would be a huge upgrade that softens the blow of no in-screen Touch ID. Importantly, it’d be available to a much wider audience— not everyone wants or can afford an Apple Watch.
As for when this new Face ID hardware will reach the market, as mentioned above the setup lines up with what’s expected from the iPhone 13. The sources in question had only been tasked with testing and weren’t privy to the technical details.
Nevertheless, Front Page Tech is confident that Apple’s testing is being done on early iPhone 13 hardware. If that is indeed the case, the feature could make its debut within the next few weeks on the iPhone 13 series.
You shouldn’t have to worry about foggy glasses, either. Apparently, Apple has put a heavy emphasis on testing its upgraded Face ID with foggy glasses to ensure there are no day-to-day issues.
Employees are being asked to set up the new Face ID without masks
It’s worth noting that employees are being asked to set up Face ID as they normally would — with no masks on. That suggests the new hardware can work even when only a portion of the user’s face is visible.
Currently, the only way to unlock a Face ID-equipped iPhone while wearing a mask is to type in the passcode or wear an Apple Watch, which automatically unlocks the iPhone when Face ID detects a mask.
The introduction of an updated Face ID system that works with masks would be a huge upgrade that softens the blow of no in-screen Touch ID. Importantly, it’d be available to a much wider audience— not everyone wants or can afford an Apple Watch.
Apple's mask-compatible Face ID could debut on the iPhone 13
As for when this new Face ID hardware will reach the market, as mentioned above the setup lines up with what’s expected from the iPhone 13. The sources in question had only been tasked with testing and weren’t privy to the technical details.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (64 updates)
-
Now reading
25 August The iPhone 13 could debut a huge mask-focused Face ID upgrade
-
25 August Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 release dates leak
-
22 August Apple seems a little meh on in-display Touch ID, iPhone Pros could get in-screen Face ID in future
-
21 August New images claim to show the back of the Rose Gold iPhone 13 Pro
-
17 August iPhone 13 reportedly launching in third week of September with twice the maximum storage capacity