Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
iOS Apple

The iPhone 13 could debut a huge mask-focused Face ID upgrade

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
4
The iPhone 13 could debut a huge mask-focused Face ID upgrade
Mask mandates around the world have rendered Apple’s Face ID system virtually useless. There was some hope that in-screen Touch ID on the iPhone 13 would solve the issue, but now Apple seems to have shelved the idea.

Instead, according to a new report, the company is testing an updated Face ID setup internally that’s been design for a world with COVID-19.

Apple's asking employees to test Face ID with masks and foggy glasses


Sources speaking to Front Page Tech claim that Apple has developed a prototype case for the current-generation iPhone 12. It houses an unreleased Face ID system and bypasses the device’s built-in Face ID setup.

The prototype facial scanning system is said to be narrower than the existing array and matches up with the Face ID setup seen on leaked iPhone 13 CAD files, suggesting that it could be an early version of the final hardware.

The renders seen above and below are allegedly based on videos and images of around 75 prototype units, with the whole idea of the prototype Face ID case being to conduct testing at a larger scale within the company without providing access to early iPhone 13 units.

As for what functions the Silicon Valley-based company is actually testing, the sources say that some Apple employees are being asked to use the system while wearing a mask. Others are being asked to wear a mask and glasses at the same time.

Employees are reportedly conducting these tests in both indoor and outdoor settings. “Every style of eyeglasses and mask” are being used too, presumably to ensure accuracy if the hardware is publicly released.

You shouldn’t have to worry about foggy glasses, either. Apparently, Apple has put a heavy emphasis on testing its upgraded Face ID with foggy glasses to ensure there are no day-to-day issues.

Employees are being asked to set up the new Face ID without masks


It’s worth noting that employees are being asked to set up Face ID as they normally would — with no masks on. That suggests the new hardware can work even when only a portion of the user’s face is visible.

Currently, the only way to unlock a Face ID-equipped iPhone while wearing a mask is to type in the passcode or wear an Apple Watch, which automatically unlocks the iPhone when Face ID detects a mask.

The introduction of an updated Face ID system that works with masks would be a huge upgrade that softens the blow of no in-screen Touch ID. Importantly, it’d be available to a much wider audience— not everyone wants or can afford an Apple Watch.


Apple's mask-compatible Face ID could debut on the iPhone 13


As for when this new Face ID hardware will reach the market, as mentioned above the setup lines up with what’s expected from the iPhone 13. The sources in question had only been tasked with testing and weren’t privy to the technical details.

Nevertheless, Front Page Tech is confident that Apple’s testing is being done on early iPhone 13 hardware. If that is indeed the case, the feature could make its debut within the next few weeks on the iPhone 13 series.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

Latest News

TSMC confirms that the 5G iPhone 14 line won't be as powerful or as energy-efficient as hoped
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC confirms that the 5G iPhone 14 line won't be as powerful or as energy-efficient as hoped
Mid-range Motorola One 5G makes tardy Cricket debut at irresistible price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Mid-range Motorola One 5G makes tardy Cricket debut at irresistible price
Samsung site leak officially confirms S21 FE beyond a doubt
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung site leak officially confirms S21 FE beyond a doubt
Google makes the Fitbit Charge 5 official with ECG, EDA, and COLOR display
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google makes the Fitbit Charge 5 official with ECG, EDA, and COLOR display
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless