Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake

Galaxy S25 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model with the best specs, most of the leaks and renders feature this particular phone. It's no surprise that Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders have been surfacing. With the next Unpacked event that will unveil the flagship Galaxy S25 line less than three weeks away, we are beginning to see a deluge of leaks and renders related to the upcoming 2025 flagship series. Since theis the top-of-the-line model with the best specs, most of the leaks and renders feature this particular phone.





Galaxy S25 Ultra . The renders were made using the four standard color options for the device which are expected to include Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium WhiteSilver, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. The day after Christmas, when many were still excited about the presents they received, proficient leaker Galaxy S25 Ultra depicted in some renders, including the ones released by Technizo Concept, were incorrect. Recently concept designer Technizo Concept released renders of the. The renders were made using the four standard color options for the device which are expected to include Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium WhiteSilver, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. The day after Christmas, when many were still excited about the presents they received, proficient leaker Ice Universe went on "X" to post a tweet stating that the colors for thedepicted in some renders, including the ones released by Technizo Concept, were incorrect.









It was pointed out how the Titanium SilverBlue render was way off. Instead of light blue with a bit of gray, the render was shown as being dark blue. So Technizo Concept went back to the drawing board and recreated the renders for the Galaxy S25 Ultra . We should also point out that in addition to the four standard colors mentioned above, Samsung will sell the phone in three other shades that are exclusive to the manufacturer: Titanium WhiteSilver, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray.









While many are criticizing Samsung for the lack of any big changes to the specs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra , the phone does have a noticeable change in design. The sharp corners on the device have been rounded off a little making the phone seem a little softer with a less aggressive look.



The most recently leaked specs call for the Galaxy S25 Ultra to carry a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor made by TSMC using its 3nm node. Storage options max out at 1TB with as much as 16GB of RAM available.





The rear camera array features a 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, a 50 MP periscope lens, and a second telephoto camera backed with a 10 MP sensor. In front, the selfie snapper weighs in at 12 MP. A 5000 mAh battery will be keeping the lights on with support for 45W wired charging.

