Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra that were later revised to more accurately reflect the actual colors of the phones..
It's no surprise that Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders have been surfacing. With the next Unpacked event that will unveil the flagship Galaxy S25 line less than three weeks away, we are beginning to see a deluge of leaks and renders related to the upcoming 2025 flagship series. Since the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model with the best specs, most of the leaks and renders feature this particular phone.

Recently concept designer Technizo Concept released renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The renders were made using the four standard color options for the device which are expected to include Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium WhiteSilver, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray. The day after Christmas, when many were still excited about the presents they received, proficient leaker Ice Universe went on "X" to post a tweet stating that the colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra depicted in some renders, including the ones released by Technizo Concept, were incorrect.

Galaxy S25 Ultra renders show incorrect colors.
These renders do not reflect the actual colors of the Galaxy S25 Ultra according to Ice Universe. | Image credit-@UniverseIce

It was pointed out how the Titanium SilverBlue render was way off. Instead of light blue with a bit of gray, the render was shown as being dark blue. So Technizo Concept went back to the drawing board and recreated the renders for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We should also point out that in addition to the four standard colors mentioned above, Samsung will sell the phone in three other shades that are exclusive to the manufacturer: Titanium WhiteSilver, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray.

Revised renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a more accurate representation of the colors.
The revised renders with a more accurate representation of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's colors. | Image credit-Technizo Concept

While many are criticizing Samsung for the lack of any big changes to the specs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the phone does have a noticeable change in design. The sharp corners on the device have been rounded off a little making the phone seem a little softer with a less aggressive look.

The most recently leaked specs call for the Galaxy S25 Ultra to carry a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor made by TSMC using its 3nm node. Storage options max out at 1TB with as much as 16GB of RAM available. 

The rear camera array features a 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, a 50 MP periscope lens, and a second telephoto camera backed with a 10 MP sensor. In front, the selfie snapper weighs in at 12 MP. A 5000 mAh battery will be keeping the lights on with support for 45W wired charging.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

