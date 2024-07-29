Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Get your groove on with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4, now 20% off at Amazon

Get your groove on with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4, now 20% off at Amazon
Just over a month ago, Ultimate Ears introduced several new portable Bluetooth speakers, including a new version of its ultra-compact WONDERBOOM series. The latest WONDERBOOM 4 might not have been on the shelves for long, but Amazon has already discounted it! So, you can now save 20% on one through this limited-time deal.

UE WONDERBOOM 4: Get one for 20% off at Amazon

The UE WONDERBOOM 4 may have been released just over a month ago, but you can already get one at discounted prices. Right now, Amazon's limited-time deal lets you save 20% on one in all four available colors. This deal won't stay up for long, so take advantage soon.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 40% on the UE WONDERBOOM 3 at Amazon

The UE WONDERBOOM 3 is another great choice for users, particularly those who don't want to spend more than $60 on their next speaker. This one is now 40% off its MSRP of about $100, meaning you can save $40 on it. Don't miss out!
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Typically available for just under $100, this small but capable option from UE is now available at its best price. To our knowledge, Amazon launched the deal once, but it didn't remain live for long. Since there's no way of knowing just how long it'll stay on this time, we suggest acting fast and getting your $20 discount before it's too late. At that price, this is easily one of the best budget speakers on the market.

By the way, if you don't feel particularly tempted by a $20 price cut, consider what Amazon has in store for the older model. This one is available for $40 at cheaper prices in select colors. The older WONDERBOOM 3 lacks the latest Podcast EQ mode that enhances vocals for more enjoyable podcasts. But still, it's a good choice for users who don't want to spend too much money on their next handy speaker.

The new WONDERBOOM 4 may have an all-new EQ setting for podcast listening, but it also has some similarities with its predecessor. For one thing, it offers the same 14-hour battery life as the older model. It also features an IP67 rating, identical to the older version.

This bad boy is ideal for pretty much anything, thanks to its high water and dust-resistant rating and compact size. Speaking of which, it comes with a dedicated listening mode for outdoor use, ensuring crisp audio with thumpy bass in various settings. Let's also keep in mind that it can work with another WONDERBOOM for a richer stereo soundstage.

In addition, this bad boy is also drop-tested, so it should be fine even if you drop it. Of course, it's always more sensible to be careful when holding it, but still, UE claims it can take a five-foot drop without damage.

Overall, if you need a compact waterproof speaker for summer adventures at reasonable prices, get your hands on the UE WONDERBOOM 4. It's contemporary, stylish, and now available at its best price on Amazon!
