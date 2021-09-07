Notification Center

iOS Apple

UK carrier teases iPhone 13 announcement, tips pre-order date

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
UK carrier seemingly teases iPhone 13 announcement and pre-order dates
Rumor has it that Apple will soon send out invites to a September event for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. Ahead of the official confirmation, a UK carrier has started teasing the announcement.

iPhone 13 pre-orders could start on September 17


Sky Mobile has announced that “the next generation is about to land” and has started encouraging its UK customers to register their interest before September 14 for an “upcoming big announcement.”

While the UK carrier has made no direct references to the iPhone 13, the September date mentioned is rumored to be the one Apple has chosen for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 announcement event.

That would suggest that Sky Mobile’s big announcement has something to do with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Backing that up are the carrier’s ongoing smartphone deals, almost all of which are set to expire next week.

Customers can currently save up to £288 on a range of devices including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and iPhone 12 line. Savings are also available for the older iPhone 11.

Interestingly, these promotions are all set to expire on September 16, a day before iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders are expected to commence on September 17, suggesting Sky Mobile plans to update its deals once Apple's iPhone 13 models are available.

If all of that wasn't enough, Nils Ahrensmeier pointed out that one of the images used for the teaser is named "Apple_Launch_Pre_Reg," essentially confirming that customers are pre-registering their interest for the next Apple event. 

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 13 leaks (67 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

