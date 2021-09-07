UK carrier teases iPhone 13 announcement, tips pre-order date

UK carrier teases iPhone 13 announcement, tips pre-order date0
iPhone 13 pre-orders could start on September 17
Sky Mobile has announced that “the next generation is about to land” and has started encouraging its UK customers to register their interest before September 14 for an “upcoming big announcement.”
That would suggest that Sky Mobile’s big announcement has something to do with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Backing that up are the carrier’s ongoing smartphone deals, almost all of which are set to expire next week.
Interestingly, these promotions are all set to expire on September 16, a day before iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders are expected to commence on September 17, suggesting Sky Mobile plans to update its deals once Apple's iPhone 13 models are available.
If all of that wasn't enough, Nils Ahrensmeier pointed out that one of the images used for the teaser is named "Apple_Launch_Pre_Reg," essentially confirming that customers are pre-registering their interest for the next Apple event.
