UK carrier teases iPhone 13 announcement, tips pre-order date

iPhone 13 pre-orders could start on September 17





If all of that wasn't enough, Nils Ahrensmeier pointed out that one of the images used for the teaser is named "Apple_Launch_Pre_Reg," essentially confirming that customers are pre-registering their interest for the next Apple event.

Rumor has it that Apple will soon send out invites to a September event for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. Ahead of the official confirmation, a UK carrier has started teasing the announcement.Sky Mobile has announced that “the next generation is about to land” and has started encouraging its UK customers to register their interest before September 14 for an “upcoming big announcement.”While the UK carrier has made no direct references to the iPhone 13, the September date mentioned is rumored to be the one Apple has chosen for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 announcement event.That would suggest that Sky Mobile’s big announcement has something to do with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Backing that up are the carrier’s ongoing smartphone deals, almost all of which are set to expire next week.Customers can currently save up to £288 on a range of devices including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 , Oppo Find X3 Pro , and iPhone 12 line. Savings are also available for the older iPhone 11.Interestingly, these promotions are all set to expire on September 16, a day before iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders are expected to commence on September 17, suggesting Sky Mobile plans to update its deals once Apple 's iPhone 13 models are available.