Will we soon see Apple introduce some of the no-shows rumored to appear at WWDC?

Remember all of those rumors discussing the new hardware that Apple was going to unveil at WWDC? Back in April, one particular tipster said that Apple might reveal some new products during the virtual WWDC presentation which took place in June. As you know now, that hardware never appeared and as slick and professional WWDC turned out to be, there were no new products unveiled during the Developer Conference.

Apple could surprise us by dropping new products at any time









Recently, the Twitter tipster with the username @L0vetodream disseminated a tweet stating that Apple has some products ready to ship. As usual, he starts the tweet by saying "in my dream" and then writes the big reveal. So the entire tweet states, "in my dream some products are ready to ship." While he doesn't exactly say which products these are, based on past rumors we might be able to take a guess at what Apple might have ready to ship.









The list would include the AirTags tracking tags that users would attach to key chains, dog collars, suitcases and other items that you don't want to lose. Reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will produce 10 million tags this year and had been calling for the product to be introduced as late as the third quarter. The AirTags uses the "Find My..." app in conjunction with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip found inside the 2019 iPhone models. It also will reportedly use AI to place balloons on your iPhone screen to help direct you to the right location where a missing item lies. The round tags are expected to have the Apple logo on them and use replaceable batteries.





Also not appearing at WWDC was Apple's rumored wireless over the ear AirPods Studio headphones . At the expected price of $349, the AirPods Studio could feature active noise cancellation and always-on Siri.













One other product on the September 8th list that could see the light of day a little earlier would be a new 5G iPad Air with a 10.8-inch mini-LED display. The tablet could arrive with Face ID or an in-display version of Touch ID. The mini-LED display would provide all of the advantages of an OLED panel without the potential for screen burn-in. Apple has been releasing its latest iPad and iPad Pro slates by issuing a press release over the last few years so an unexpected announcement could take place at any time.





Certain products will always warrant a full event such as the Apple iPhone and the Apple Watch. Apple most likely prefers to show off the latest version of these devices so it can more easily explain any new features added to two of its most important products.





By the way, for clarity, we should point out that the tipster who originally suggested that Apple would release some new hardware at WWDC back in April, wrote anther tweet the day before the developer conference to say that no new products would be announced at WWDC 2020.

