Will we soon see Apple introduce some of the no-shows rumored to appear at WWDC?
Remember all of those rumors discussing the new hardware that Apple was going to unveil at WWDC? Back in April, one particular tipster said that Apple might reveal some new products during the virtual WWDC presentation which took place in June. As you know now, that hardware never appeared and as slick and professional WWDC turned out to be, there were no new products unveiled during the Developer Conference.
Apple could surprise us by dropping new products at any time
The list would include the AirTags tracking tags that users would attach to key chains, dog collars, suitcases and other items that you don't want to lose. Reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will produce 10 million tags this year and had been calling for the product to be introduced as late as the third quarter. The AirTags uses the "Find My..." app in conjunction with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip found inside the 2019 iPhone models. It also will reportedly use AI to place balloons on your iPhone screen to help direct you to the right location where a missing item lies. The round tags are expected to have the Apple logo on them and use replaceable batteries.
Also not appearing at WWDC was Apple's rumored wireless over the ear AirPods Studio headphones. At the expected price of $349, the AirPods Studio could feature active noise cancellation and always-on Siri.
Some of the products that Apple has ready to ship might have appeared on a list of devices that the company is expected to introduce during a rumored September 8th event. A tweet from iHacktu Pro says that on that date we could see Apple unveil the new 5G iPhone 12 series, the Apple Watch Series 6, the AirPower wireless charging pad, and a new iPad. This event would be hosted virtually by Apple. Of these devices, there is one that we could see being introduced at any time and that would be AirPower. The product was announced along with the iPhone 8 series and the iPhone X on September 12th, 2007. The project was canceled after 562 days after Apple was said to have trouble getting the product to work. It was designed to wirelessly charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch and an AirPods wireless charging case all at the same time. Eventually, other companies were able to accomplish what Apple couldn't which explains why Apple reportedly decided to continue working on it.
One other product on the September 8th list that could see the light of day a little earlier would be a new 5G iPad Air with a 10.8-inch mini-LED display. The tablet could arrive with Face ID or an in-display version of Touch ID. The mini-LED display would provide all of the advantages of an OLED panel without the potential for screen burn-in. Apple has been releasing its latest iPad and iPad Pro slates by issuing a press release over the last few years so an unexpected announcement could take place at any time.
Certain products will always warrant a full event such as the Apple iPhone and the Apple Watch. Apple most likely prefers to show off the latest version of these devices so it can more easily explain any new features added to two of its most important products.
By the way, for clarity, we should point out that the tipster who originally suggested that Apple would release some new hardware at WWDC back in April, wrote anther tweet the day before the developer conference to say that no new products would be announced at WWDC 2020.
