TikTok teams up with Adobe Express for new add-on integration
The first collaboration between TikTok and Adobe Express is bringing users of the social app a brand-new add-on integration, which is meant to create and optimize video content easier.
Previously only available in TikTok’s Creative Center, the so-called Creative Assistant is now available as an add-on within Adobe Express. As some of you probably know already, this is an AI-powered virtual assistant that helps users be creative when it comes to their video content.
Those who aren’t using Adobe Express but would like to try the Creative Assistant integration, can access the new add-on in Adobe Express for free via the desktop.
It's your choice if you decided to utilize and publish content created using the TikTok Creative Assistant in ads or other materials. Also, it’s important to mention that the TikTok Creative Assistant add-on for Adobe Express is available in English wherever TikTok is available for all free and Premium Adobe Express users.
Previously only available in TikTok’s Creative Center, the so-called Creative Assistant is now available as an add-on within Adobe Express. As some of you probably know already, this is an AI-powered virtual assistant that helps users be creative when it comes to their video content.
The new integration with TikTok Creative Assistant allows businesses of all sizes to create TikTok content within Adobe Express. Here is how the new add-on integration works:
- Log onto Adobe Express
- Head to the add-on tab
- Search "TikTok Creative Assistant"
- Click add
Those who aren’t using Adobe Express but would like to try the Creative Assistant integration, can access the new add-on in Adobe Express for free via the desktop.
According to the social company, the content provided by the AI-powered virtual assistant is generated automatically based on information submitted by the user. If you’re set on taking advantage of the Creative Assistant integration, keep in mind that TikTok makes no promises or guarantees regarding the content generated by the AI-powered tool.
It's your choice if you decided to utilize and publish content created using the TikTok Creative Assistant in ads or other materials. Also, it’s important to mention that the TikTok Creative Assistant add-on for Adobe Express is available in English wherever TikTok is available for all free and Premium Adobe Express users.
Things that are NOT allowed: