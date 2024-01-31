TikTok's silent dance: Universal Music Group pulls the plug on tunes

If the deal actually ends, UMG is gonna yank its music from TikTok. That's a big chunk of tunes gone, and for TikTok, that could be trouble. The app thrives on those catchy beats for its viral videos. Without a library full of popular music, creating those viral clips might get a bit tricky.



And UMG has the A-listers when it comes to popular music. Think of Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Sting, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Steve Lacy, Drake, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Adele, U2, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Pearl Jam, and Bob Dylan. If they pull the plug, TikTok loses a star-studded cast, making those lip-syncs and dance-offs a bit less star-powered.



In a letter, the music company also referred to TikTok as “ an increasingly influential platform with powerful technology and a massive worldwide user base .” However, UMG highlighted three key concerns: fair compensation for their artists and songwriters, safeguarding human artists from the negative impacts of AI, and ensuring online safety for TikTok users.



Talking about online safety, TikTok has been dealing with some issues lately. The state of Iowa threw a lawsuit at the company, claiming the app isn't suitable for users under 17. Also, TikTok pulled a tool researchers used to study hashtag trends after facing criticism. This has added to the ongoing tension between social media platforms and researchers looking into topics like misinformation.

Imagine watching a video of a dancing group of people without any music. It could be quite amusing, right? Well, TikTok users might soon experience just that, as songs are about to vanish from the platform.According to(via), Universal Music Group, one of the biggest players in the music industry, has stated that it couldn't reach new deal terms with TikTok. The disagreements were mainly about how artists are paid and how TikTok uses AI. Universal Music accused TikTok of trying to push for a deal that was less favorable than before.UMG mentioned that its existing agreement with TikTok is due to expire on January 31. It stated: