Google steps up product assistance with new AI-powered assistant

But if the pre-made suggestions don't solve your problem, you can ask specific questions directly. Once you get an answer, you can give it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to show how helpful it was. You can also check the support documents that gave the information for more clarity.

human reviewers may process your help guide conversations for quality purposes



While Google's AI support assistant is not exactly breaking new ground, considering many websites and online shops already use AI chatbots for user assistance, having it integrated across all Google products is a move that could make things better for users and more accessible, too.

Google acknowledges that the AI support assistant is still under development and may occasionally provide inaccurate results. The company also informs that “.”