Adobe Creative Cloud Express just launched, and it's free for iPhone





Creative Cloud Express appears to come as a direct competitor to Canva, and aims to provide digital graphic design creators with the best canvas and tools to do their job. This includes thousands of Adobe templates, fonts, and stock images to choose from, with the ability to create presentations, slideshows, logos, banners, and all other kinds of visual content right from your browser.





The company made the announcement today through a press release





Adobe today launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified task-based, web and mobile product that makes it easy to create and share beautiful rich multimedia content – from social media posts and stories to invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners. Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation, empowering every user to express their creativity with just a few clicks.





What's more, users will be able to easily share their work, or specific elements of it, with other colleagues via the Creative Cloud Libraries, without having to export anything outside of the platform first.





Here is a rundown of the range of features that will be available on Creative Cloud Express, as published by Adobe:





Simple drag-and-drop functions to quickly customize thousands of beautiful templates.

20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million royalty-free licensed Adobe Stock images.

Advanced search and discover capabilities, powered by the Adobe Stock Marketplace.

“Quick Actions” powered by Adobe Sensei to remove background features from photos, trim and merge videos, turn videos into GIFs, and convert/export PDFs in a few clicks.

Shared Templates and Shared Brands to ensure brand consistency across teams.

Seamlessly manage social media publishing workflows with ContentCal features, once integrated with Adobe.

Integration with Creative Cloud Libraries.









Adobe has announced the launch of Creative Cloud Express as the newest member of its Creative Cloud Suite, and some of its enticing features will also be made available for iPhone and iPad, as well as accessible from any browser.