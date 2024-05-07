Case manufacturer's website shows four Pixel models coming this fall

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 was expected to feature a 6.03-inch display, the Pixel 9 Pro was rumored to carry a 6.1-inch screen and a 6.8-inch display would reportedly adorn the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The goal was to offer a smaller-sized "Pro" model like Apple does. Back in March, an exciting rumor came roaring out of the rumor mill aimed at Pixel fans. In addition to the Pixel 9 andPro, Google was reportedly planning to release the Pixel 9 Pro XL bringing back the "XL" branding that had been used to indicate the larger-sized Pixel model until Pixel 5 was released. Thewas expected to feature a 6.03-inch display, thePro was rumored to carry a 6.1-inch screen and a 6.8-inch display would reportedly adorn thePro XL. The goal was to offer a smaller-sized "Pro" model like Apple does.













Case manufacturer Thinborne has listed four new Pixel cases. There are new cases for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. There is also a case for the Pixel Fold 2 which is interesting since earlier rumors said that Google would call the sequel to its foldable the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Considering that it's only May, it's likely that Google has yet to make a final decision on the name for the device and so Thinborne is calling it the Pixel Fold 2 for now, just as we are doing.





The Pixel Fold 2 is expected to have a 6.4-inch cover display (6.6-inch including corners) and an internal screen that weighs in at 7.9 inches (8.1-inch with corners). While Google I/O 2024 will be held next Tuesday, we could get a preview of the quartet although the unexpected introduction of the Pixel 8a today probably puts the kibosh on that idea. The bottom line is that we will end up with four new Pixels arriving in October including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel Fold 2.




