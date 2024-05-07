Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Case manufacturer's website shows four Pixel models coming this fall

By
0comments
Case manufacturer's website shows four Pixel models coming this fall
Back in March, an exciting rumor came roaring out of the rumor mill aimed at Pixel fans. In addition to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, Google was reportedly planning to release the Pixel 9 Pro XL bringing back the "XL" branding that had been used to indicate the larger-sized Pixel model until Pixel 5 was released. The Pixel 9 was expected to feature a 6.03-inch display, the Pixel 9 Pro was rumored to carry a 6.1-inch screen and a 6.8-inch display would reportedly adorn the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The goal was to offer a smaller-sized "Pro" model like Apple does.

But according to Android Authority,  this doesn't mean that we won't see four new Pixel models this October. In addition to the three Pixel 9 handsets, the second Pixel Fold model could be in the works for a release this fall. Back in February, renders of the Pixel Fold 2 made the rounds showing a rear camera island instead of the iconic Pixel camera bar that has been part of the Pixel design since 2021's Pixel 6 series was released.

Thinborne&#039;s website lists four Pixel cases for models coming this fall - Case manufacturer&#039;s website shows four Pixel models coming this fall
Thinborne's website lists four Pixel cases for models coming this fall

Case manufacturer Thinborne has listed four new Pixel cases. There are new cases for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. There is also a case for the Pixel Fold 2 which is interesting since earlier rumors said that Google would call the sequel to its foldable the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Considering that it's only May, it's likely that Google has yet to make a final decision on the name for the device and so Thinborne is calling it the Pixel Fold 2 for now, just as we are doing.

The Pixel Fold 2 is expected to have a 6.4-inch cover display (6.6-inch including corners) and an internal screen that weighs in at 7.9 inches (8.1-inch with corners). While Google I/O 2024 will be held next Tuesday, we could get a preview of the quartet although the unexpected introduction of the Pixel 8a today probably puts the kibosh on that idea. The bottom line is that we will end up with four new Pixels arriving in October including the Pixel Fold 2.

If you're planning on picking up one of the three Pixel 9 handsets, keep this in mind. We expect that the first Google-customized Tensor application processor won't arrive until 2025 powering the Pixel 10 (or Pixel X) series. So if you need to be thrifty, you might be better off waiting for next year's Pixel models instead of blowing your wad on the Pixel 9 line.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Featured Stories

All the official Apple videos from "Let Loose"
All the official Apple videos from "Let Loose"
Is the iPad Pro Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED the best display?
Is the iPad Pro Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED the best display?
iPad Pro M4 (2024) preview: Apple dropped a big, thin upgrade!
iPad Pro M4 (2024) preview: Apple dropped a big, thin upgrade!
Google's Pixel 8a gets a surprise unveiling with AI smarts and a fresh design for under $500
Google's Pixel 8a gets a surprise unveiling with AI smarts and a fresh design for under $500
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon

Latest News

6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
6G data speeds hit 100Gbps in test, 500 times faster than average 5G data speeds
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Patent application could indicate that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Bye AMD? Samsung reportedly plans to use in-house GPU starting with Exynos 2600 SoC
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Under-screen Face ID for iPhone reportedly delayed (again)
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
Mystery premium segment U.S smartphone will be powered by flagship MediaTek chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless