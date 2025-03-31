This leaked Apple Watch prototype has a health feature we’ve never seen before

Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!

A leaked Apple Watch Series 10 prototype has surfaced online, and it’s got people wondering what Apple might be saving for its next big wearable update. Shared by a well-known leaker, this test version of the Series 10 shows off a set of health sensors that didn’t make it into the final product—including a mysterious new “light ring” sensor that no Apple Watch has had before.



The leak reveals a sensor layout that’s noticeably different from the one found in the retail version of the Series 10. The heart rate and blood oxygen sensors on the prototype are much smaller, and between the ECG sensor and the rest of the health sensors sits an extra ring of light that’s not present on any other model. While there’s no official confirmation of what the sensor does, there’s speculation that Apple was testing features like blood pressure or blood glucose monitoring—two health capabilities the company has been rumored to be working on for some time now.

Leaked photos of the Apple Watch Series 10 prototype with an unknown sensor. | Images credit — @StellaFudge on X

The prototype is also fully functional, running an internal version of watchOS 11.1, though it doesn’t have stock health apps installed. That means there’s no direct way to explore whether the sensor was tied to new software features. But the internal build dates back to October 2024, suggesting Apple was still experimenting with new tech late into the Series 10 development cycle.

Looking back, the Series 10 was more of a design refresh than a major leap in health tracking. It featured a slimmer case and a slightly larger screen, but from a feature standpoint, it stuck close to what we saw with the Series 9. Meanwhile, competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch and Huawei’s latest wearables have been adding more health-oriented tools, making Apple’s decision to hold back feel a little conservative.

Still, seeing this prototype shows Apple isn’t done pushing forward on health. As a matter of fact, we just got word of quite the opposite over the weekend with the revelation that Apple is making a big push into health with its Health app and AI. If the company is close to nailing non-invasive blood pressure or glucose tracking, it would be a huge step forward. The Series 9 and 10 delivered solid performance, but a truly advanced health sensor package would make future models far more compelling—especially for users looking for more than just fitness rings and heart rate checks.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
