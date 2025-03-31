This leaked Apple Watch prototype has a health feature we’ve never seen before





The leak reveals a sensor layout that’s noticeably different from the one found in the retail version of the Series 10. The heart rate and blood oxygen sensors on the prototype are much smaller, and between the ECG sensor and the rest of the health sensors sits an extra ring of light that’s not present on any other model. While there’s no official confirmation of what the sensor does, there’s speculation that Apple was testing features like blood pressure or blood glucose monitoring—two health capabilities the company has been rumored to be working on for some time now.





Leaked photos of the Apple Watch Series 10 prototype with an unknown sensor. | Images credit — @StellaFudge on X

The prototype is also fully functional, running an internal version of watchOS 11.1, though it doesn’t have stock health apps installed. That means there’s no direct way to explore whether the sensor was tied to new software features. But the internal build dates back to October 2024, suggesting Apple was still experimenting with new tech late into the Series 10 development cycle.



