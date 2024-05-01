A gaming phone was the top performer among Android flagships on AnTuTu last month

Android phones , is powered by Qualcomm's Every month, benchmark site AnTuTu disseminates a list of the top scoring flagship Android phones during the month that just ended. Another chart shows off the top "sub-flagship" models during the same time period Looking at the flagship models first, April was led by the ROG 8 Pro gaming phone . This phone delivered the month's top average score of 2,120,210 on AnTuTu. That device, like seven out of the top ten highest scoring flagship, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP).





The three remaining top-ten flagships on AnTuTu's chart are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC. This is no surprise since the chipset contains four Cortex-X4 CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores. There are no low-powered efficiency cores which makes the Dimensity 9300 AP a powerhouse indeed.







Right behind the ROG 8 Pro is the iQOO 12 with an average AnTuTu tally of 2,090,252. Another gaming phone , the Red Magic 9 Pro+, was third as the unit rang up an average AnTuTu score of 2,080,678. The first foldable on the list was the fourth place vivo X Fold3 Pro with a score of 2,070,888 on average.











The first Dimensity 9300 SoC powered phone in the top 10 finished fifth as the vivo X100 produced an average score of 2,055,987. Number six on the top ten was the 1QOO 12 Pro which tallied an average 2,043,315 placing it ahead of the seventh place iQOO Neo 9 Pro with an average score of 2,041,988. The Oppo Find X7 Ultra, with an average score of 2,025,133, found itself listed as number eight. The last two phones in the top ten were the vivo x100 and OnePlus 12 with average scores of 2,024,672 and 2,016,227 respectively.





Of the top ten phones on the non flagship list, two were powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, two have the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 under the hood, three were equipped with the Dimensity 8200, and there were single models that use the Dimensity 8300 Ultra, Dimensity 8200 Ultra, and the Dimensity 8100 Max.





The top-scoring non-flagship phone that was benchmarked on AnTuTu last month was the OnePlus Ace 3V. The handset had an average AnTuTu score of 1,441,870 for the month and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.





Here are some things that you need to know about the charts. The scoring is based on the average score of at least 1,000 runs, not the highest score. In other words, a phone must have been put through AnTuTu at least 1,000 times to qualify, The configuration listed on the charts with each phone on the charts is the one that scored the highest, not necessarily the phone's highest configuration. All ten of the flagship phones achieved their highest AnTuTu score with the variant carrying 16GB of RAM.



And another reason why you might not be familiar with some of these phones is that only AnTuTu tests conducted in China can be used to compute a phone's average score.

