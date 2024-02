The most magical Galaxy S24 AI feature breaks down language barriers my iPhone can’t

For those who aren’t familiar with the new language-related AI in the Galaxy S24 series , here they are in a nutshell:Of course, one of the factors that determines how good these AI features are is how useful they can be to you. I’ve used the Pixel 8 Pro for face-to-face interpreting once (German to English) and although it was a bit awkward for me and the handyman (if I recall correctly), it did the job!Here are some other use cases for features like Live Translate and Interpreter:Still, without a doubt, the most popular language-relatedfeature will be Chat Assistant, because we live in the age of texting. Then again, Live Translator and Interpreter are far more powerful, since they work with voice input, and can’t be replicated unless you have a living, breathing interpreter.That being said, Chat Assistant should save you a lot of time on a daily basis - at least if you’re someone who needs to type/text in a foreign language, which would usually involve opening Google Translate, typing your message, copying it, and then pasting it. I do this often when shopping on eBay, and have to communicate with sellers in German.

While Google and Samsung's push for bringing down language barriers with their phones is exciting, it’s also worth noting that this doesn’t come with challenges - some are more obvious than others…

The future of smartphones as tools for breaking down language barriers: Can the Galaxy, Pixel, and iPhone eventually kill Babbel and Duolingo?





Can AI help people learn new languages, which can be incredibly enriching on a socio-cultural level? Or will AI make us Artificially Intelligent and more reliant on our phones?

To end on a futuristic note, I highly doubt this is the ceiling of Google and Samsung ambitions in the area of AI for language/translation.Of course, you can try guessing and anticipating many new and specific features, which focus on language and translation, but I think the most important question might be whether the goal of AI language models is to become good enough to be your real-life assistant (without being a real person), or to help you be your own language hero.I have a hunch that the likes of Google, Apple, and Samsung might eventually implement language AI models/apps that rival the likes of Babbel and Duolingo. In fact, Bing AI and ChatGPT are already changing the way we learn languages (see the video above).