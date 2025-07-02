Last call: Apple's $95M Siri privacy payout deadline is today
If you used a Siri-enabled device between 2014 and 2024, you might be eligible for a piece of the settlement – but you need to act fast.
Today, July 2, is the last day to claim your part of a $95 million settlement from a lawsuit on Siri privacy. Affected customers are receiving emails about a "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement", explaining that the recipient could be owed some money.
Apple agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit on Siri privacy and the time to collect the payments has come. AppleInsider saw the email that recipients received – the recipients who were identified as potentially being a member of the settlement class, based on Apple's records.
The total amount of the settlement is $95 million, but in reality, affected class members would receive less. There are deductions for attorneys' fees and expenses, service awards, and costs from notice and settlement administration. The amount each member of the class receives also depends on how many people apply to the fund.
You can submit claims for up to five Siri-enabled devices. There's a cap of up to $20 per device, meaning each class member could receive up to $100, but it's very likely that the final figure would be a lot less.
Claims are being made through this dedicated website and forms need to be completed and submitted by July 2. Postal claims can also be submitted but they need to be postmarked by July 2 as well.
The email that potential class members receive also contains Claim Identification Codes and Confirmation Codes that are to be used during the claim process. For people who don't have these codes, there are instructions provided if they believe they should be part of the class.
Apple has agreed to settle the lawsuit but is denying that it did anything improper or unlawful. Apple has underlined that the settlement is not an admission of guilt.
The lawsuit started back in 2019. The main claim is that Apple had unlawfully recorded conversations through Siri without users' permission. Apple agreed to a $95 million settlement in January of this year.
Siri. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
