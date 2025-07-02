Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Last call: Apple's $95M Siri privacy payout deadline is today

If you used a Siri-enabled device between 2014 and 2024, you might be eligible for a piece of the settlement – but you need to act fast.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Last call: Apple's $95M Siri privacy payout deadline is today
Today, July 2, is the last day to claim your part of a $95 million settlement from a lawsuit on Siri privacy. Affected customers are receiving emails about a "Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement", explaining that the recipient could be owed some money. 

Apple agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit on Siri privacy and the time to collect the payments has come. AppleInsider saw the email that recipients received – the recipients who were identified as potentially being a member of the settlement class, based on Apple's records. 

The settlement class is defined as a current or former owner of a Siri-enabled device living in the United States. They must also believe that their confidential or private communications were obtained by Apple and possibly shared by third parties between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024. 

The total amount of the settlement is $95 million, but in reality, affected class members would receive less. There are deductions for attorneys' fees and expenses, service awards, and costs from notice and settlement administration. The amount each member of the class receives also depends on how many people apply to the fund. 



You can submit claims for up to five Siri-enabled devices. There's a cap of up to $20 per device, meaning each class member could receive up to $100, but it's very likely that the final figure would be a lot less. 

Did you file a claim for Apple's Siri privacy settlement?

Vote View Result


Claims are being made through this dedicated website and forms need to be completed and submitted by July 2. Postal claims can also be submitted but they need to be postmarked by July 2 as well. 

The email that potential class members receive also contains Claim Identification Codes and Confirmation Codes that are to be used during the claim process. For people who don't have these codes, there are instructions provided if they believe they should be part of the class. 

Apple has agreed to settle the lawsuit but is denying that it did anything improper or unlawful. Apple has underlined that the settlement is not an admission of guilt. 

The lawsuit started back in 2019. The main claim is that Apple had unlawfully recorded conversations through Siri without users' permission. Apple agreed to a $95 million settlement in January of this year.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless