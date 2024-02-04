The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?

Pixel 8

In a nutshell, the new Pixel 9 will look like an iPhone, and that’s a good and a bad thing.

Looks are subjective, but (in case you are wondering), I quite like the look of the Pixel 9 Pro. Sure, it looks a lot like an iPhone 15 Pro but still unique and interesting thanks to the upgraded rear design. In fact, I wish the same was true for my



My only “problem” with the Pixel 9 Pro’s design is that it might be a bit too edgy - literally. And don’t get me wrong, I like the way it looks but looks aren’t everything.



Like it or not, Google has decided to adhere to the trend set by Apple, and make the Pixel less curvy from virtually all angles. Sure, this would make the Pixel 9 series look more modern (according to the current trend) but also more difficult to hold and operate with one hand.







Just like the iPhone, Pixel 9 Pro in two sizes might be the best surprise Google has in store for us - Samsung should take a note





But that’s where the first (amazing) surprise comes - well at least if it ends up being true.



Yes, the new flat frame will make the larger Pixel 9 Pro (which should measure 6.7-6.9-inches) more difficult to use with one hand, and I’d be totally against this move if… Google wasn’t making a smaller Pixel 9 Pro! In a way it’s a pity a new phone size is all it takes to make a new phone “exciting” but I’ll take it.



A huge leak of Google’s entire roadmap for 2024 and 2025 already hinted at a smaller variant of the Pixel 9 Pro, and the current leak we have also says we should expect a 6.5-inch model to accompany the larger Pixel 9 Pro.



I won’t go pandering about how great it is to be able to choose between two sizes of the same phone, because we already know that. It’s not a coincidence the leading phone-maker on the market makes two versions of their premium flagship - the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max .







Is it now Samsung’s turn to make a smaller Galaxy S25 Ultra?

With upgraded design in two sizes, the rumored Pixel 9 Pro looks like the perfect Android flagship: Should you skip Pixel 8 Pro?







Finally, perhaps the most practical Pixel 9 -related question I can try to answer is if you should skip the Pixel 8 Pro and wait for the Pixel 9 Pro?



I’d say if you care about having a smaller but just as premium Pixel flagship, I’d probably wait for a few more leaks that confirm/deny the existence of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro, which (without a doubt) is the Pixel I’d choose over any other larger Pixel - be it the 8 Pro or 9 Pro. But that’s just me…



That being said, the Pixel 8 Pro (which I’ve been using for three months) is the most comfortable large flagship phone I’ve used recently, making my iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro might be a great (and your last?) option to get a large screen in a comfortable Pixel body.



Another thing to bear in mind is that the Samsung-made Exynos disguised as Tensor chip is expected to make a comeback with the Pixel 9 series, which could (potentially) remain the biggest drawback of Google’s excellent flagships. Rumor has it, Pixel 10 might switch to a TSMC-made SoC, so waiting for this one (if you already have a recent Pixel) might be the right move.

