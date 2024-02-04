The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The Pixel 8 series launched less than four months ago, but just like every year, Google’s new Pixel flagships have already leaked in high-res renders some nine months before their official launch, which means it’s time to talk about them…
For the record, I’m not sure where things go wrong (or maybe right?) over at Google’s headwaters, but I highly doubt allowing your new phones to leak so early (every year) is in favor of the existing phones you’re trying to sell. That's if the leaked renders are accurate, of course. However, given that OnLeaks has been pretty spot on with the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 leaks, the chance is pretty good.
Anyway, I’ll leave Google to worry about how the leaks happened. Instead, I’ll tell you what they mean. And I think they mean you might want to wait for the new Pixel 9 series, because there are a few (nice) surprises to talk about.
At least judging by the early renders (courtesy of OnLeaks), the Pixel 9 Pro looks heavily inspired by the iPhone 15 Pro, and I don’t hate that. We see a flat frame, which curves on the very edge (exactly like on the iPhone 15 Pro), as well as thin, symmetrical display borders all around.
But more importantly, Google has (once again) managed to shake things up and give its new flagship some needed character thanks to a redesigned back, which (pop the champagne) is finally mostly blacked out - like my beloved Pixel 6 Pro. It’s pretty obvious that the inspiration for the new camera bar on the back of the Pixel 9 Pro was the Pixel Fold.
Looks are subjective, but (in case you are wondering), I quite like the look of the Pixel 9 Pro. Sure, it looks a lot like an iPhone 15 Pro but still unique and interesting thanks to the upgraded rear design. In fact, I wish the same was true for my iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Like it or not, Google has decided to adhere to the trend set by Apple, and make the Pixel less curvy from virtually all angles. Sure, this would make the Pixel 9 series look more modern (according to the current trend) but also more difficult to hold and operate with one hand.
But that’s where the first (amazing) surprise comes - well at least if it ends up being true.
Yes, the new flat frame will make the larger Pixel 9 Pro (which should measure 6.7-6.9-inches) more difficult to use with one hand, and I’d be totally against this move if… Google wasn’t making a smaller Pixel 9 Pro! In a way it’s a pity a new phone size is all it takes to make a new phone “exciting” but I’ll take it.
I won’t go pandering about how great it is to be able to choose between two sizes of the same phone, because we already know that. It’s not a coincidence the leading phone-maker on the market makes two versions of their premium flagship - the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Finally, perhaps the most practical Pixel 9-related question I can try to answer is if you should skip the Pixel 8 Pro and wait for the Pixel 9 Pro?
I’d say if you care about having a smaller but just as premium Pixel flagship, I’d probably wait for a few more leaks that confirm/deny the existence of the smaller Pixel 9 Pro, which (without a doubt) is the Pixel I’d choose over any other larger Pixel - be it the 8 Pro or 9 Pro. But that’s just me…
Another thing to bear in mind is that the Samsung-made Exynos disguised as Tensor chip is expected to make a comeback with the Pixel 9 series, which could (potentially) remain the biggest drawback of Google’s excellent flagships. Rumor has it, Pixel 10 might switch to a TSMC-made SoC, so waiting for this one (if you already have a recent Pixel) might be the right move.
In a nutshell, the new Pixel 9 will look like an iPhone, and that’s a good and a bad thing.
Heavily inspired from iPhone 15, new Pixel 9 Pro makes my excellent Pixel 8 Pro look old but comfy - is the tradeoff worth it?
Google is quite literally the only major phone-maker that changes the rear look of their phones every year. From behind, the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro look different enough to be told apart but similar enough to be recognized as “Pixels”, which is a nice compromise to keeping your new phones looking fresh while maintaining the identity of your brand. Apple and Samsung might want to take a note.
My only “problem” with the Pixel 9 Pro’s design is that it might be a bit too edgy - literally. And don’t get me wrong, I like the way it looks but looks aren’t everything.
Premium flagship phones like the iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Pro look flat and edgy, which does make the Pixel 8 design look a bit dated. But certainly not in a bad way. I much prefer how my Pixel 8 Pro feels in the hand compared to my iPhone 15 Pro Max, and especially my Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Just like the iPhone, Pixel 9 Pro in two sizes might be the best surprise Google has in store for us - Samsung should take a note
A smaller Pixel 9 Pro is most likely coming, and that's exciting!
A huge leak of Google’s entire roadmap for 2024 and 2025 already hinted at a smaller variant of the Pixel 9 Pro, and the current leak we have also says we should expect a 6.5-inch model to accompany the larger Pixel 9 Pro.
A 6.5-inch Pixel 9 Pro would fit very nicely between the smaller Pixel 9 and larger variant of the Pixel 9 Pro - especially since the flat frame will make the larger Pixel more difficult to handle. A smaller Pixel 9 Pro would also compete nicely with Apple’s rumored iPhone 16 Pro, which should have a 6.3-inch screen.
Is it now Samsung’s turn to make a smaller Galaxy S25 Ultra?
With upgraded design in two sizes, the rumored Pixel 9 Pro looks like the perfect Android flagship: Should you skip Pixel 8 Pro?
That being said, the Pixel 8 Pro (which I’ve been using for three months) is the most comfortable large flagship phone I’ve used recently, making my iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra feel impossible to use with one hand. That’s thanks to the curved body all around, which is absolutely crucial to smartphone ergonomics. So, in a way, the Pixel 8 Pro might be a great (and your last?) option to get a large screen in a comfortable Pixel body.
Perhaps the most surprising new rumor surrounds the camera of the Pixel 9 Pro, which could include a primary snapper with a variable aperture. While nothing groundbreaking, this could help the Pixel take better photos in low light and achieve better focus on close-up subjects. That being said, I wouldn’t count on this upgrade becoming a reality just yet - at least until we hear more.
Another thing to bear in mind is that the Samsung-made Exynos disguised as Tensor chip is expected to make a comeback with the Pixel 9 series, which could (potentially) remain the biggest drawback of Google’s excellent flagships. Rumor has it, Pixel 10 might switch to a TSMC-made SoC, so waiting for this one (if you already have a recent Pixel) might be the right move.
