The iPhone 16e could be a big winner but it won't be due to iPhone SE owners upgrading









Apple also added its own in-house 5G modem chip, the C1, replacing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G chip. Using its own modem chip Apple was able to make the phone more energy efficient. Toss in the larger 4005 mAh capacity battery and the iPhone 16e delivers the best battery life on any non-Pro iPhone model. Despite these improvements, CIRP doesn't see current iPhone SE owners upgrading to the iPhone 16e . It's all because of pricing.





iPhone SE 3 last year came from another iPhone SE model and only 3% of iPhone SE owners upgraded from the budget-priced phone to a higher-priced iPhone model. This means that it isn't likely that the iPhone 16e will generate much business from current iPhone SE owners since that group seems to have a distaste for paying more for a new phone. CIRP doesn't see the current group of iPhone SE owners shelling out $599 and up for the iPhone 16e.





Had Apple followed the rumors and launched the iPhone SE 4 instead of the iPhone 16e and kept it at around the same price, that model might have attracted current iPhone SE 3 owners. However, the iPhone 16e is not an SE model by name, price, and design. This could be good for Apple, or it could be bad.



