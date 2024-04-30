Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

I'm hyped about the gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max, so hear me out

By
8comments
Apple Articles
Here's why a gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max isn't that bad
We hear the iPhone 16 Pro models are going to grow in size. In fact, we hear the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be one gigantic iPhone. As a person who rejoiced getting the quite big iPhone 13 Pro Max, I'm here to argue that having a gigantic iPhone is not at all that bad. Yep, I am one of the people who's actually "against" compact phones, which seems to be a bit of an unpopular opinion.

Big iPhone 16 Pro Max means a bigger display (obviously)


I love watching stuff on my iPhone. I also enjoy taking notes, looking at photos, social media, browsing random facts about the world and sometimes even reading. And even though the iPhone 13 Pro Max's screen is huge compared to other phones (I previously had the iPhone 8!), I can feel how it's becoming small for me. I catch myself wanting more screen real estate so that it can fit more information, and it can be more comfortable for my eyes.

Rumors claim the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen is going to grow all the way to 6.9 inches. That's fantastic!


If you look at the schematics that showcase the difference, you don't see a big difference in the numbers.

However, the phone appears to be visibly taller. This could actually mean less scrolling is needed and more information can be fit on the screen at a given time. I particularly like this, as I dread having to scroll too frequently. Maybe it's just a me thing, but I like to see a lot of things on the display instead of having to scroll up and down all the time for the big picture.

Understandably, I like this for video content as well. I don't game, but I also would imagine gamers would fancy the more screen real estate.

Big iPhone 16 Pro Max means more space to fit a nice generous battery in there

 
For me, battery life is the key reason I went for the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the first place. I was tired of having to charge my phone every night and to try to calculate if it would last through an entire day out, if I forgot to take my battery bank.

The big iPhone 13 Pro Max battery eliminated these worries, and I even forgot battery was still a concern for some people. Yep, every couple of days or so I'll have to charge it, depending on how much I am using it. And with time, the battery of the 13 Pro Max gets older and slowly (but surely) starts holding less charge.

Recommended Stories
Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max9h 45 min
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max11h
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra8h 54 min
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra8h 18 min
Google Pixel 7 Pro9h 39 min
Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max19h 20 min
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max19h 5 min
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra18h 57 min
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra20h 6 min
Google Pixel 7 Pro14h 19 min
3D Gaming(hours)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max9h 36 min
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max8h 39 min
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra7h 13 min
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra6h 28 min
Google Pixel 7 Pro4h 11 min
View all

That's why the iPhone 16 Pro Max being even bigger is getting me all pumped up. As far as leaks go, we're hearing there won't be any major bumps in battery sizes. According to leaks, we can expect a 4,676 mAh battery for the 16 Pro Max, which is 5% larger than the 15 Pro Max.

Yep, the difference isn't huge. But Apple is great with optimizing battery performance so I'm sure even a 5% increase will be a notable thing. And as these are just leaks and rumors and still unconfirmed details, I'm reserving a spot in my heart for the possibility of an even bigger battery.

Portability - who cares, phones are big anyway


I reckon some people will argue that at 6.9 inches (and weight unknown so far) the iPhone 16 Pro Max will become a portability nightmare. However, phones are already getting too big for most jean pockets anyway, and I'd also argue carrying your phone in your jeans is uncomfortable as is.

I remember carrying my tiny iPhone 8 in my pocket (it barely fit even then!), and then when I got the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the phone didn't fit at all (of course it won't). Nuisance? Not so much, as I was also carrying a bag anyway. And it's a worthwhile compromise even for people who are not used to a bag - because of the big screen and the battery that I mentioned in the previous two points.


As for the weight, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, thanks to the new titanium frame, weighs 221g, 20g lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's a notable improvement that makes a difference. Apple will likely also make the 16 Pro Max using titanium, so it is not going to become an unportable gigantic whale of a phone.

Remember, Apple will want to make the experience with the 16 Pro Max a great one, so you bet it will try its best to achieve a weight that won't be too dramatic.

Two camps: compact phone fans and big phone fans  


Of course, people are split and some swear by a more compact phone (including our own Mariyan) while others, me included, don't want a small phone as a daily driver even for a day.

Let's briefly explore a couple more compact phone pros so I can show you why they are not as relevant to me.

A compact phone is more comfortable to hold while talking


Here, I'd ask why are you not talking using earbuds. I mean, it's 2024, and I don't want my ear to start getting uncomfortably warm while I'm talking on the phone. I prefer talking using my AirPods, and if I'm driving, using the speaker (for the lucky ones, a very nice sounding car system speaker). In my house, I talk on speaker, or from my Mac...

Easier to type one-handed


Well, I have a small hand so I can't type one-handed even on a regular-sized iPhone. I wasn't typing one-handed even on the iPhone 8. It's a habit of mine to type using both hands now, so a bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max is even better for that.

Having to carry a bag


I somewhat addressed this one already. However, I want to quickly add something - gone are the days when you're free as a child in the wind and you carry nothing at all. You're a grown-up now...

I miss those days sometimes. And you can get a feel for them if you get a Cellular Apple Watch and you can store credit card info and personal ID documents on it. But then why would you need a compact iPhone to begin with, if you have a Watch?

Conclusion: I'm hyped for the iPhone 16 Pro Max


Although some people have a negative knee-jerk reaction when they see stories about bigger phones and the 'gigantic' iPhone 16 Pro Max, I'm here to argue that it's a good thing. There's always the Pro if you don't like the extreme 6.9-inch sized Pro Max. But it's great that Apple is going bigger with the Pro Max - that's why it's a Max product anyway. I'm excited to see what more it will bring, and I can already feel it may be time for an upgrade for me.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless