Design of iPhone 16 Pro Max will make it sci-fi level awesome, leak suggests

By
In a hypothetical world, all smartphones would have edge-to-edge screens with no buttons and ports. Every year, we get closer to that goal, with manufacturers reducing bezel length with each generation and coming up with ways to move sensors out of view. This year's iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to continue on that path, with a new leak saying it "will be the world's closest smartphone to a borderless sci-fi form factor."

Previously, it was revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would break records for the thinnest bezels on a smartphone.


Today, leaker Ice Universe has shared some more specs. The tipster says that the phone will have a 6.883-inch screen, but we will likely see Apple market it as a 6.9-inch display. This would make it larger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has a 6.7-inch screen.

The phone is expected to measure 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm, which would make it taller, wider, and somewhat thinner than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has dimensions of 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm.

As you may have noticed, the phone doesn't seem to have grown as much in size as you might have expected, considering the increase in the screen size. That has probably been made possible by the Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology.

Ice also says that the 1.153mm bezels will be symmetrical. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which currently holds the record for having the slimmest bezels, has 1.55mm borders.

Where things get even more interesting, as Ice points out, is that when you take into account both the bezel width and the middle frame, the iPhone 16 Pro Max handily beats Samsung's flagship.

Per the tipster, the total bezel width (bezel and middle frame) for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 2.146mm, while the figure is 3.38mm for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Ice also says that the width of the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen is going to be 77.6mm, which will make it more compact than the Galaxy S24 Ultra whose screen is 79mm wide.

Why do all these measurements matter? Well, for once, according to Ice, the iPhone 16 Pro Max's design is superior, which, of course, is a subjective opinion. The second and more important point is that the iPhone 16 Pro Max might feel more comfortable in hand.



And comparison with the Galaxy S24 Ultra aside, the relative compactness of the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be a huge relief for potential buyers who are dreading a bigger Pro Max model.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

