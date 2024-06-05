Design of iPhone 16 Pro Max will make it sci-fi level awesome, leak suggests
Up Next:
In a hypothetical world, all smartphones would have edge-to-edge screens with no buttons and ports. Every year, we get closer to that goal, with manufacturers reducing bezel length with each generation and coming up with ways to move sensors out of view. This year's iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to continue on that path, with a new leak saying it "will be the world's closest smartphone to a borderless sci-fi form factor."
And comparison with the Galaxy S24 Ultra aside, the relative compactness of the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be a huge relief for potential buyers who are dreading a bigger Pro Max model.
Previously, it was revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would break records for the thinnest bezels on a smartphone.
Today, leaker Ice Universe has shared some more specs. The tipster says that the phone will have a 6.883-inch screen, but we will likely see Apple market it as a 6.9-inch display. This would make it larger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has a 6.7-inch screen.
The phone is expected to measure 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm, which would make it taller, wider, and somewhat thinner than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has dimensions of 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm.
Ice also says that the 1.153mm bezels will be symmetrical. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which currently holds the record for having the slimmest bezels, has 1.55mm borders.
Where things get even more interesting, as Ice points out, is that when you take into account both the bezel width and the middle frame, the iPhone 16 Pro Max handily beats Samsung's flagship.
Per the tipster, the total bezel width (bezel and middle frame) for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 2.146mm, while the figure is 3.38mm for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Ice also says that the width of the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen is going to be 77.6mm, which will make it more compact than the Galaxy S24 Ultra whose screen is 79mm wide.
Why do all these measurements matter? Well, for once, according to Ice, the iPhone 16 Pro Max's design is superior, which, of course, is a subjective opinion. The second and more important point is that the iPhone 16 Pro Max might feel more comfortable in hand.
The phone is expected to measure 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm, which would make it taller, wider, and somewhat thinner than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which has dimensions of 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm.
As you may have noticed, the phone doesn't seem to have grown as much in size as you might have expected, considering the increase in the screen size. That has probably been made possible by the Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology.
Ice also says that the 1.153mm bezels will be symmetrical. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, which currently holds the record for having the slimmest bezels, has 1.55mm borders.
Where things get even more interesting, as Ice points out, is that when you take into account both the bezel width and the middle frame, the iPhone 16 Pro Max handily beats Samsung's flagship.
Per the tipster, the total bezel width (bezel and middle frame) for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 2.146mm, while the figure is 3.38mm for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Ice also says that the width of the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen is going to be 77.6mm, which will make it more compact than the Galaxy S24 Ultra whose screen is 79mm wide.
Recommended Stories
And comparison with the Galaxy S24 Ultra aside, the relative compactness of the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be a huge relief for potential buyers who are dreading a bigger Pro Max model.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: