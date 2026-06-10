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The Galaxy S27's first official confirmation is here

Samsung's next flagship shows itself on a major database.

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Sebastian Pier
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The Galaxy S26's successor will probably materialize in January of February next year. | Image by PhoneArena
It's more than six months until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S27 – this could happen in January or February 2027 – but the flagship has now been officially confirmed.

The GSMA database




The Galaxy S27 has reportedly floated in the GSMA database. This abbreviation stands for Global System for Mobile Communications Association; that's a global trade organization representing the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.

In its database, the vanilla Galaxy S27 model appears under the SM-S952U number, and that last letter is there for a reason. The "U" usually means the device is meant for the US market. So, US buyers can rest assured that the Galaxy S27 is indeed coming to them.

Anything else?


Officially – no. Such early GSMA findings don't include any specs like chipsets, RAM and storage variants, or how many millions of pixels the main camera has. Instead, this information only goes to show that such a phone exists and will happen in the future.

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The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung's current-day flagship, popped up in the GSMA database a year ago – so, the Galaxy S27 model follows suit.

What's the most important upgrade you'd like to see on the Galaxy S27?
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What we know so far


Thanks to numerous leaks and rumors, we have a solid idea of what the Galaxy S27 will look like.

For example, the lineup is expected to include the following models:

Pricing has not leaked yet, but Samsung may keep prices similar to the Galaxy S26 family after this year's increase. The standard Galaxy S27 is expected to start around $900.

The flagship is rumored to use either the Exynos 2700 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 depending on the region, with the US likely receiving Snapdragon-powered models.

Design changes are expected to be minimal, with Samsung sticking to the familiar Galaxy S26 look. However, Qi2 magnetic charging support could finally arrive, enabling MagSafe-like accessories and improved wireless charging capabilities.

Cameras and battery


Camera upgrades remain uncertain. Current expectations point to a familiar setup featuring a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10 MP 3x telephoto camera, although Samsung could still introduce improvements before launch.

I hope that's the case, since even the baseline iPhone 17 offers a 48 MP ultra-wide.

Battery upgrades are one of the biggest question marks. Samsung is reportedly testing silicon-carbon battery technology for future devices, but I, personally, don't expect the S27 family to benefit from it.

What I'd bet a reasonable amount of money on is the possibility of Samsung betting it all on AI with the Galaxy S27 – another software over hardware upgrade is what we're probably facing.
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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian is one of PhoneArena’s senior opinionators. A veteran news writer with almost 20 years of experience in media and technology, he not only covers all the hot news about Galaxies and iPhones, but often provides hot takes on industry trends. He’s fascinated with camera-focused flagships from the likes of Oppo and Vivo, as well as foldable phones.
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