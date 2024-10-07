The epic Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a big discount hours ahead of official Prime Day start
Prime Day in October on Amazon is officially starting in a couple of hours, and we're already seeing a killer deal on one of the hottest devices on the market. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung's current flagship beast and one of the best Android phones right now, is now available with a killer 22% discount on Amazon!
The best savings are available for the 512GB version of the phone in Titanium Grey color - for this option, we're currently seeing a 22% discount from its list price. The other colors that the phone is available in: Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, are also discounted, but there the discount is a bit smaller.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also available in a 256GB variant with a great discount of 19% off its list price. As usual with Amazon deals, you don't need to get a contract to take advantage of the discounted prices, which is also awesome.
The S24 Ultra also comes with a premium Titanium frame for a more durable but lightweight design. And of course, let's not forget Galaxy AI, Samsung's take on generative AI, which is there to assist you with note-taking, real-time translation, and gorgeous edits on your photos. For this price, you'll be getting plenty of power and capabilities with this phone.
You may recall that previously the S24 Ultra 512GB in Titanium Grey was discounted at Amazon by 19%, and as we approach Prime Day in October, the phone has now gotten even more discount love at 22% off. Don't miss out!
