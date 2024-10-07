See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
The epic Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a big discount hours ahead of official Prime Day start

Galaxy S24 Ultra held by e person taking a photo of the viewer.
Prime Day in October on Amazon is officially starting in a couple of hours, and we're already seeing a killer deal on one of the hottest devices on the market. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung's current flagship beast and one of the best Android phones right now, is now available with a killer 22% discount on Amazon!

Save 22% now on the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Amazon

Amazon has this special deal on the 512GB version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Grey color. This deal comes hours ahead of the official start of Prime Day. The discount is bigger than what we've recently seen for this phone at Amazon, so don't hesitate and act now before this sweet deal is over!
The best savings are available for the 512GB version of the phone in Titanium Grey color - for this option, we're currently seeing a 22% discount from its list price. The other colors that the phone is available in: Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, are also discounted, but there the discount is a bit smaller.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also available in a 256GB variant with a great discount of 19% off its list price. As usual with Amazon deals, you don't need to get a contract to take advantage of the discounted prices, which is also awesome.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best phones right now for a reason. It comes with an improved camera that now has a more natural color processing. The chip powering the device is the almighty and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that can handle anything you throw at it - be it heavy games or intense multitasking, it can do it all.

The S24 Ultra also comes with a premium Titanium frame for a more durable but lightweight design. And of course, let's not forget Galaxy AI, Samsung's take on generative AI, which is there to assist you with note-taking, real-time translation, and gorgeous edits on your photos. For this price, you'll be getting plenty of power and capabilities with this phone.

You may recall that previously the S24 Ultra 512GB in Titanium Grey was discounted at Amazon by 19%, and as we approach Prime Day in October, the phone has now gotten even more discount love at 22% off. Don't miss out!
