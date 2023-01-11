Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

The TCL Tab 8 LE will become T-Mobile's most affordable 4G LTE tablet tomorrow

T-Mobile Android Tablets TCL
The TCL Tab 8 LE will become T-Mobile's most affordable 4G LTE tablet tomorrow
When TCL announced (with relatively little fanfare) at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show last week that its latest ultra-affordable tablet would go on sale "later this month", we didn't (necessarily) expect that to happen quite so soon.

But the TCL Tab 8 LE has just been officially confirmed for a January 12 commercial debut on not one but two different US carriers. Of course, "different" might not be the best way to describe T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, but technically, cash-strapped fans of Android slates will be able to choose from two purchasing options for this modest 8-incher starting tomorrow.

Regardless of your choice, you're looking at paying $159, which will make the TCL Tab 8 LE T-Mo's absolute cheapest slate at the beginning of 2023. Yes, that price point is even lower than what the nation-leading "Un-carrier" normally charges for the likes of the Alcatel Joy Tab 2 and Joy Tab Kids 2 right now, not to mention Samsung's popular entry-level Galaxy Tab A7 Lite option.

Obviously, your 160 bucks will buy you standalone 4G LTE connectivity, and to be perfectly honest, little else in terms of worthy features and capabilities by "modern" industry standards.

Advertised as capable of delivering "all-day" endurance, for instance, the 4,080mAh battery definitely feels a tad on the light side for an 8-inch tablet. The "vibrant" display, meanwhile, sports HD rather than Full HD resolution, which is certainly not surprising and it's actually pretty good for battery life.

Then you have 32 gigs of internal storage space, which is sadly still standard in this price bracket, as well as microSD support (good!), "immersive" dual stereo speakers (not too shabby), and 5MP front and rear cameras (meh!).

Last but not least, the LTE-enabled (but obviously not 5G-supporting) TCL Tab 8 LE is marketed as the "perfect travel companion" thanks to a design light enough to fit into a "small bag or even a large pocket." 

Unfortunately, the exact product dimensions and weight number are not out yet, so we'll have to wait and compare those to the aforementioned Tab A7 Lite's relevant figures before concluding if this is indeed an overall smart buy, even on paper.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless