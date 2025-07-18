Nothing’s most important piece of software gets a major upgrade
The standout feature of Nothing’s latest phones, Essential Space, gains new functionalities that make it even more useful.
Nothing Phone (3) | Image credit: PhoneArenaNothing has just announced that its unique Essential Space is getting larger with the addition of new functions. One of the many standout features of the latest Nothing phones, Essential Space just got smarter thanks to the new functionalities announced by the UK-based company: Google Calendar integration, Editable Memory, and Essential Recorder.
One of the most important pieces of software designed by Nothing, Essential Space is becoming even more useful to those who purchased the company’s latest smartphones.
At first glance, the star of the update is Google Calendar integration, which means that Essential Space’s AI-generated to-dos and events are automatically synced over to Google Calendar. Everything is done by the AI, so you won’t have to do anything.
Speaking of AI, this is not a perfect solution and mistakes can happen. In case AI doesn’t get it right the first time, you can easily review, edit, and refine summaries thanks to the new Editable Memory functionality.
Essential Space now features Google Calendar integration | Screenshots credits: Nothing
For those who use the recording feature of their Nothing phones a lot, the company now makes it possible to edit and share your recordings. You’ll be able to fix and complete AI summaries obtained after recording meetings, interviews, and conversations.
Besides that, you’ll be able to send your recordings to anyone, anywhere as an image, PDF, or Markdown. Simply tap on the recording and the format you want, and then choose to share it via Gmail, Drive, or any other compatible platform.
Before you check your phone for the new changes to Essential Space, it’s important to mention that the latest updates to Essential Recorder are only available on the Phone (3). According to Nothing, support for other phones with Essential Key is coming soon.
Essential Space's Recorder gets upgraded | Screenshots credits: Nothing
For the unaware, this is not a Nothing OS update, so in order to get the new features it’s enough to update Essential Space via the Google Play Store. If you have auto-update enabled on your Nothing phone, you don’t even need to visit the Google Play Store.
Add to that the fact that Nothing continues to refine Essential Space and introduce new features, and it seems that we’re witnessing a rather unfair race for the most streamlined and useful UX/UI for smartphones.
