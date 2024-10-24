Another handset maker reveals its Android 15 update roadmap (sort of)
Up Next:
Ever since Google started to roll out Android 15 to its Pixel phones, many handset makers revealed their plans regarding the new major OS update. Besides Motorola and Oppo, TCL seems to be the next brand to announce which devices will get Android 15 updates, although the company doesn’t say when exactly that might happen
That said, here is a list of phones and tablets that should receive Android 15 updates in the coming months, courtesy of YTECHB:
At least three of these devices, the TCL 50 5G, 50 NXTPAPER 5G and 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G have been confirmed to receive Android 16 updates too after Google releases the new OS late next year. However, this will be the last major Android update for the three TCL devices mentioned.
For example, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G isn’t part of the list, even though it’s been released several months ago. This leads us to believe that the list is incomplete and that more phones and tablets could be eligible for Android 15 updates.
We’ll keep an eye out for any TCL announcements regarding its plans for Android 15, so stay tuned for more on the matter.
Typically, handset manufacturers offer at least a timeframe within which their customers can expect to receive the said update, but that’s not happening in this case unfortunately.
That said, here is a list of phones and tablets that should receive Android 15 updates in the coming months, courtesy of YTECHB:
- TCL 50 5G
- TCL 50 NXTPAPER 5G
- TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G
- TCL 50 SE
- TCL 50 XL 5G
- TCL 505
- TCL Tab 8 Gen 2 and LTE
- TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G
- TCL Tab 11 Gen 2 and LTE
- TCL Tab 11 FE
At least three of these devices, the TCL 50 5G, 50 NXTPAPER 5G and 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G have been confirmed to receive Android 16 updates too after Google releases the new OS late next year. However, this will be the last major Android update for the three TCL devices mentioned.
Keep in mind that even if your phone/tablet is not on the list above, there’s still a chance that TCL will provide you with an Android 15 update. The only exception would be if your device is old enough for TCL to stop supporting it with OS updates.
For example, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G isn’t part of the list, even though it’s been released several months ago. This leads us to believe that the list is incomplete and that more phones and tablets could be eligible for Android 15 updates.
We’ll keep an eye out for any TCL announcements regarding its plans for Android 15, so stay tuned for more on the matter.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: