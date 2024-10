Motorola reveals all phones eligible for Android 15 updates

Motorola logo | Image credit: PhoneArena

Android 15

Motorola Razr family

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge family

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 2024

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola G family

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Moto G 5G (2024)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Moto G34 5G

Moto G35

Moto G45

Moto G55

Moto G75

Moto G85

Motorola ThinkPhone family

ThinkPhone by Motorola

ThinkPhone (2025)

Motorola ThinkPhone | Image credit: PhoneArena

As far as the availability of Android 15 ,



It’s one of the major issues that Motorola users have been complaining about since the US company was acquired by Lenovo. But don’t lose hope, there’s no way to tell if Motorola’s approach for this year’s Android OS update will be similar to what’s been happening lately.



In any case, if you own any of the Motorola phones listed above, know that at some point next year, you'll eventually receive the recently released Android 15 update. We'll keep an eye out on any information coming from Motorola, so stay tuned.

Motorola is one of the not so many handset makers that have already confirmed all the devices that will receive Android 15 updates in the coming months. After Google finally released Android 15 last month, a few companies revealed their own takes on the new OS, including Samsung and Nothing.Although Motorola didn’t make any official announcement, the phone maker’s support page has been updated to reflect some important upcoming changes. Without further ado, here is the list of phones eligible forupdates (via YTECHB ):The bad news is Motorola didn’t list any release date for these phones, so that’s something that the company should clarify in the coming weeks or months. On the bright side, we have precise details about how long these phones will be supported with software updates.