Motorola reveals all phones eligible for Android 15 updates

Motorola is one of the not so many handset makers that have already confirmed all the devices that will receive Android 15 updates in the coming months. After Google finally released Android 15 last month, a few companies revealed their own takes on the new OS, including Samsung and Nothing.

Although Motorola didn’t make any official announcement, the phone maker’s support page has been updated to reflect some important upcoming changes. Without further ado, here is the list of phones eligible for Android 15 updates (via YTECHB):

Motorola Razr family:
  • Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40
  • Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50
  • Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge family:
  • Motorola Edge+ 2023
  • Motorola Edge 2024
  • Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 50
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola G family:
  • Moto G Power 5G (2024)
  • Moto G 5G (2024)
  • Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
  • Moto G34 5G
  • Moto G35
  • Moto G45
  • Moto G55
  • Moto G75
  • Moto G85

Motorola ThinkPhone family:
  • ThinkPhone by Motorola
  • ThinkPhone (2025)

The bad news is Motorola didn’t list any release date for these phones, so that’s something that the company should clarify in the coming weeks or months. On the bright side, we have precise details about how long these phones will be supported with software updates.

Motorola ThinkPhone | Image credit: PhoneArena

As far as the availability of Android 15, Motorola isn’t known for providing these major OS updates in a timely manner, so you’ll probably have to wait for many months for your phone to be updated.

It’s one of the major issues that Motorola users have been complaining about since the US company was acquired by Lenovo. But don’t lose hope, there’s no way to tell if Motorola’s approach for this year’s Android OS update will be similar to what’s been happening lately.

In any case, if you own any of the Motorola phones listed above, know that at some point next year, you’ll eventually receive the recently released Android 15 update. We’ll keep an eye out on any information coming from Motorola, so stay tuned.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

