Samsung, iPhone users see signs that T-Mobile's Starlink is getting closer to launching beta
A couple of days ago on Christmas Day, some T-Mobile customers using devices such as the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 found that their phones now had a new "Satellite networks" settings page. While the feature was not yet running, those who received the "Satellite networks" page on their phone most likely applied to join the carrier's Starlink beta program. The program will help users unable to find a terrestrial cellular connection connect with satellites offering direct-to-cellular service.
The first part of the program will allow users in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage to send and receive texts via satellite; eventually, T-Mobile subscribers with a compatible phone will be able to have voice and data sent and received through what the carrier calls "a cellphone tower in space." T-Mobile subscribers can see if their Samsung phone has the "Satellite networks" option by going to Settings > Connections > Satellite networks.
Besides the aforementioned T-MobileSamsung device users that have stumbled upon the "Satellite networks" settings page on their phones, a fresh report says that owners of some iPhone models have received an invitation from T-Mobile via text to set up Starlink on their phones. The invites arrived after the iPhone users signed up for the carrier's Starlink beta program.
The Satellite networks page that some T-Mobile subscribers are finding on their Samsung Galaxy handsets. | Image credit-DroidLife
To reiterate what is happening, some T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy device users toting models such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy Z Fold 6, and who applied to join the Un-carrier's Starlink beta program, are finding a "Satellite networks" page in their Settings. This page says "You aren't subscribed" at the top of the screen and adds that "Satellite messaging isn't included with your account." The page also says, "It may take some time for account changes to show in Settings. Contact T-Mobile for details."
Meanwhile, certain iPhone users on T-Mobile are receiving invites to set up Starlink on their iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Samsung Galaxy users aren't receiving the invitation. Nonetheless, all of this suggests that T-Mobile is getting closer to launching the Starlink beta.
"Satellite messaging may take longer and is available only in some areas. Weather and certain structures may affect your satellite connection. Calling via satellite isn't available. Emergency calls may still connect if a mobile network is available near you."-Samsung
We should also point out that some T-Mobile subscribers with a Pixel 9 Pro XL have claimed to have seen satellite settings options on their phones. What they are seeing is the Pixel Satellite SOS feature that connects a Pixel handset to a satellite network. This allows the Pixel user to report an emergency if the phone is in an area where it is unable to connect to a cellular or Wi-Fi signal.
This page, found on a Pixel 9 Pro XL, references Google's Pixel Satellite SOS feature and has nothing to do with Starlink. | Image credit-MichBlueEagle
Unlike Starlink, the Pixel Satellite SOS feature connects with a satellite network run by Skylo which is not connected to any specific U.S. carrier the way that Starlink is tied to T-Mobile.
