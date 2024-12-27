Samsung, iPhone users see signs that T-Mobile's Starlink is getting closer to launching beta





T-Mobile subscribers with a compatible phone will be able to have voice and data sent and received through what the carrier calls "a cellphone tower in space."

The first part of the program will allow users in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage to send and receive texts via satellite; eventually, subscribers with a compatible phone will be able to have voice and data sent and received through what the carrier calls "a cellphone tower in space." Subscribers can see if their Samsung phone has the "Satellite networks" option by going to Settings > Connections > Satellite networks.







T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy device users toting models such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are finding satellite network options in their settings.

Some Samsung Galaxy device users toting models such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy Z Fold 6, and who applied to join the Un-carrier's Starlink beta program, are finding a "Satellite networks" page in their Settings. This page says "You aren't subscribed" at the top of the screen and adds that "Satellite messaging isn't included with your account." The page also says, "It may take some time for account changes to show in Settings. Contact T-Mobile for details."





T-Mobile is getting closer to launching the Starlink beta. Meanwhile, certain iPhone users on T-Mobile are receiving invites to set up Starlink on their iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Samsung Galaxy users aren't receiving the invitation. Nonetheless, all of this suggests that T-Mobile is getting closer to launching the Starlink beta.







We should also point out that some T-Mobile subscribers with a Pixel 9 Pro XL have claimed to have seen satellite settings options on their phones. What they are seeing is the Pixel Satellite SOS feature that connects a Pixel handset to a satellite network. This allows the Pixel user to report an emergency if the phone is in an area where it is unable to connect to a cellular or Wi-Fi signal.








