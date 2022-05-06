T-Mobile's hot new OnePlus Nord N20 5G can already be yours for free (no trade-in)





As it turns out, it didn't take a great deal of patience to see the Snapdragon 695-powered 6.43-inch handset reduced to... $0 either, with the "Un-carrier" currently letting you shave 100 percent off the aforementioned list price sans having to trade anything in or port in an existing number from a different operator.





Of course, the $282 discount will be offered in the form of typical monthly bill credits over a duration of two years, which also happens to be the obligatory period of the installment plan you'll need to sign when ordering the 5G-enabled Nord N20 from Magenta.





The only other requirement is a new line of service (of course) on a "qualifying rate plan", which means you'll be paying nothing upfront for the actual phone and $0 a month for two years after credits.





Easily one of the best budget phones on the market today at $282, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is pretty much unrefusable at $0, what with its high-quality AMOLED display sporting an excellent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, its large 4,500mAh battery supporting blazing fast 33W charging, and its triple rear-facing camera system including a 64MP primary shooter.





Granted, you will have to give up a few things that you'd be able to easily get at, say, $400 or $500, like an ultra-wide-angle or telephoto lens, not to mention Android 12. But this Android 11-running device does come with a very generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a more than respectable 6GB RAM count, as well as a microSD card slot and always handy 3.5mm headphone jack.





There's even a good old fashioned power adapter in the box, so that's at least three things the ultra-affordable Nord N20 5G has on most of today's extravagant flagships.