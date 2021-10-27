T-Mobile and Metro now available in Best Buy and Walmart, new deals announced

T-Mobile and Metro now available in Best Buy and Walmart, new deals announced0
With the latest expansion, T-Mobile has now quadrupled its retailer presence across the country in the last year. If you haven’t already check out some of the deals offered by T-Mobile at Best Buy brick and mortar stores, here are a couple that might be of interest.
Also, customers can save an additional $200 if they add a new line of Magenta MAX. Basically, that means that you could potentially save up to $1,100 on a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max when you trade-in an eligible device at Best Buy.
Here are some of the best Metro by T-Mobile deals that you can find at select Walmart stores:
- T-Mobile's REVVL V for $19 (full retail price: $79, available November 11 at Walmart and November 30 in Metro by T-Mobile stores)
- Samsung Galaxy A02s for $59 (full retail price: $119)
- Samsung Galaxy A12 for $89 (full retail price: $149)
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G for $129 (full retail price: $189)
- Motorola moto g stylus 5G for $159 (full retail price: $219)