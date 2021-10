T-Mobile and Metro now available in Best Buy and Walmart, new deals announced

T-Mobile's REVVL V for $19 (full retail price: $79, available November 11 at Walmart and November 30 in Metro by T-Mobile stores)

Samsung Galaxy A02s for $59 (full retail price: $119)

Samsung Galaxy A12 for $89 (full retail price: $149)

OnePlus Nord N200 5G for $129 (full retail price: $189)

Motorola moto g stylus 5G for $159 (full retail price: $219)

One month ahead of Black Friday , T-Mobile announced that it’s expanding availability of its products to an additional 900 Best Buy stores nationwide. Also, the carrier revealed that Metro by T-Mobile is now available in over 2,300 Walmart stores.With the latest expansion, T-Mobile has now quadrupled its retailer presence across the country in the last year. If you haven’t already check out some of the deals offered by T-Mobile at Best Buy brick and mortar stores, here are a couple that might be of interest.Customers visiting Best Buy retail locations can trade-in and save up to $900 on iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max when they sign up for any T-Mobile unlimited postpaid plan including Essentials, Magenta 55+, Magenta Military and more.Also, customers can save an additional $200 if they add a new line of Magenta MAX. Basically, that means that you could potentially save up to $1,100 on a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max when you trade-in an eligible device at Best Buy.Moving on to Metro by T-Mobile, the carrier’s plans and devices are now available in over 2,300 Walmart stores across the country. Starting today, customers can get $60 off instantly at the register when they pick up a Metro by T-Mobile phone and plan at Walmart.Here are some of the best Metro by T-Mobile deals that you can find at select Walmart stores: