The latest T-Mobile freebie will keep you cool every month from now on (for a 'limited time')

Of course, it's always better to be early than late, and no matter the season, everyone likes free stuff. If you're part of "everyone", you should therefore be delighted to see the T-Mobile Tuesdays program expanded to Of course, it's always better to be early than late, and no matter the season, everyone likes free stuff. If you're part of "everyone", you should therefore be delighted to see theTuesdays program expanded to include a complimentary Slurpee every month starting tomorrow, March 4.





If you don't know what that is, welcome to Planet Earth! If you do, be sure to check out your T-Life app (ugh) on March 4 for all the details on how you can claim your free small, medium, or large (tough choice, eh?) beverage at your local 7-Eleven or Speedway store.





T-Mobile T-Mobile subscribers are eligible to score the deal without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. As always, Magenta promises the freebie redemption process will be super-simple and straightforward, and as always, alland Metro bysubscribers are eligible to score the deal without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

While it's currently unclear how long the "limited time" Slurpee offer will last, I'm ready to bet my entire life savings (don't hold me to that if I lose the bet) that you'll be able to get a free drink a month at least through the end of August. Knowing T-Mo, other similar summery perks and gifts could also be added soon, which will obviously not make up for all of the operator's missteps and strategic errors of the last year or so, but it should make it a little easier to justify not switching to a different carrier.





Aside from your gratis Slurpee drink, you'll get yet another chance at a $5 movie ticket, as well as $0.10 off per gallon of Shell gas (up to 20 gallons), 10 percent cash back at "participating" restaurants, and up to 40 percent off hotels and Pay Now car rentals with T-Mobile Travel bookings tomorrow.





T-Mobile 's generosity remains unrivaled among the big four US wireless service providers, no matter how much it might feel that things are not as good as they used to be "back in your day." On top of everything else, you can also claim free MLB.TV and MLS Season Pass access , as well as Netflix and Hulu "on Us" deals (with certain restrictions and exclusions). Bottom line,'s generosity remains unrivaled among the big four US wireless service providers, no matter how much it might feel that things are not as good as they used to be "back in your day."