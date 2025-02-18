Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile has just kicked off an amazing new streaming deal; here's how you can claim it right now

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Deals
Promotional MLS Season Pass image
If you've been underwhelmed or outright disappointed by the T-Mobile Tuesdays program over the last few weeks (or even months), it's time to turn that frown upside down and finally enjoy a truly valuable (not to mention actually enjoyable) gift again.

As announced three weeks ago, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can score a totally free MLS (Major League Soccer) Season Pass starting today by following just a few simple steps that will undoubtedly feel familiar to the "Un-carrier's" long-time subscribers. Of course, the T-Life app is the bee's knees right now, so first of all, you will need to have or install that, open it, and locate the T-Mobile Tuesdays section in it that no longer warrants its own app for some reason.

Okay, what next?


In the aforementioned section, you should be able to find the MLS offer with little to no effort... especially given how few other half-decent promotions are available for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile users. Once you find it, you can add the hot new freebie to "My Stuff", and then hit the "Redeem" button from there, which will send you to the Apple TV app... if you have it installed on your mobile device. If not, you'll need to do that as well, and if you don't have an Apple account, you'll also be required to create one.

That's definitely not the most straightforward freebie-claiming process I've ever seen for a T-Mobile Tuesdays deal, but hey, at least you don't also need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to enjoy your gratis MLS Season Pass. This typically costs a whopping $99, mind you, so you're clearly looking at one of T-Mo's best and most valuable streaming offers available all year long.

Another important detail to note is that you'll have to add a valid payment method to your Apple TV account to redeem this promotion, which means that your MLS streaming subscription will be renewed at its regular price at the end of your free year of access. Of course, you can cancel the service at any time between now and February 2026, but you do need to do that manually to avoid paying for something... you may get for free once again from T-Mobile next year.

Is it worth it?


Whether you call it soccer or football, the spectacle of MLS is certainly not to be missed at the low price of $0, and in case you're wondering exactly what your free Season Pass includes, that would be, well, everything. Yes, every single regular season match (all live, of course), as well as all MLS Cup playoff matches, Leagues Cup matches, and on top of everything else, a bunch of "exclusive content" too.


There are no blackouts or regional exceptions, the production quality is described as "premium", and to make everything even more convenient and easier to access, you have until March 4 to claim this specific T-Mobile Tuesdays promo.

It remains to be seen now if Magenta will follow up its MLS deal with a similar one for MLB (Major League Baseball) next month. Tradition definitely seems to suggest that will be the case, but then again, the operator threw both free MLS Season Passes and MLB.TV subscriptions at its customers back in 2023 while only doing the latter offer last year. 

If there's anything T-Mobile has taught us lately, it's that all good things eventually come to an end, so don't be shocked if this year you'll only get the streaming offer starring Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless