T-Mobile has just kicked off an amazing new streaming deal; here's how you can claim it right now

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile users can find the MLS offer in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Once you find it, you can add the hot new freebie to "My Stuff", and then hit the "Redeem" button from there, which will send you to the Apple TV app ... if you have it installed on your mobile device. If not, you'll need to do that as well, and if you don't have an Apple account, you'll also be required to create one.





That's definitely not the most straightforward freebie-claiming process I've ever seen for a T-Mobile Tuesdays deal, but hey, at least you don't also need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to enjoy your gratis MLS Season Pass. This typically costs a whopping $99, mind you, so you're clearly looking at one of T-Mo's best and most valuable streaming offers available all year long.

Another important detail to note is that you'll have to add a valid payment method to your Apple TV account to redeem this promotion, which means that your MLS streaming subscription will be renewed at its regular price at the end of your free year of access. Of course, you can cancel the service at any time between now and February 2026, but you do need to do that manually to avoid paying for something... you may get for free once again from T-Mobile next year.

Is it worth it?





Whether you call it soccer or football, the spectacle of MLS is certainly not to be missed at the low price of $0, and in case you're wondering exactly what your free Season Pass includes, that would be, well, everything. Yes, every single regular season match (all live, of course), as well as all MLS Cup playoff matches, Leagues Cup matches, and on top of everything else, a bunch of "exclusive content" too.









There are no blackouts or regional exceptions, the production quality is described as "premium", and to make everything even more convenient and easier to access, you have until March 4 to claim this specific T-Mobile Tuesdays promo.





It remains to be seen now if Magenta will follow up its MLS deal with a similar one for MLB (Major League Baseball) next month. Tradition definitely seems to suggest that will be the case , but then again, the operator threw both free MLS Season Passes and MLB.TV subscriptions at its customers back in 2023 while only doing the latter offer last year.



