T-Mobile and Mint Mobile outage stretches to three days in this part of America

Update: Tower problems that have left @TMobile customers without cell coverage in Lafayette and West Lafayette since 2:38 pm Monday continues this morning.



Company rep says crews are working on it. ETA for fixing outage: 9 am Wednesday (which would be right now). — Dave Bangert (@davebangert) February 26, 2025

The inability to reliably communicate can severely impact daily life, particularly in an era where mobile phones are essential for work, personal communication, and emergency. Thus, a multi-day outage creates genuine stress, which is a reality that those in Lafayette and West Lafayette, Indiana are coming to terms with. Outages can happen, and customers are generally understanding of this fact. However, when the situation stretches to several days, transparent customer service is increasingly important. Lack of timely updates might make you consider how dependent you are on your mobile service and what backup plans you have in place for times when it fails.

According to one report, a company representative has reportedly acknowledged that crews are addressing the problem. However, the extended duration of the outage has led to growing discontent among customers. Many are demanding credits to their accounts as compensation for the inconvenience. While the outage is not geographically widespread, its persistence has caused significant disruption for those affected.