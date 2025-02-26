GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

T-Mobile and Mint Mobile outage stretches to three days in this part of America

Cell phone service for T-Mobile and Mint Mobile users in Lafayette and West Lafayette, Indiana has been disrupted for three days now, starting on February 24th. This is an issue that is currently impacting both T-Mobile customers and those using Mint Mobile — a service that relies on T-Mobile's network infrastructure — in those locations.

Reports of the outage have surfaced across various online platforms, including Reddit, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Downdetector.com. Users are expressing frustration over the prolonged disruption and the lack of clear information from customer service. Some have been told there's no known problem, while others are simply told that technicians are working on it without any estimated time for resolution.

The fact that Mint Mobile, as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), depends on T-Mobile's towers means any issues with the primary network directly affect their customers. This situation highlights the dependency MVNOs have on the parent network's reliability. When the main network falters, so does the service for those using the MVNO.

screenshot of a heat map displaying t-mobile outages today
T-Mobile outage map showing heat map for user-submitted problems. | Image credit — DownDetector


According to one report, a company representative has reportedly acknowledged that crews are addressing the problem. However, the extended duration of the outage has led to growing discontent among customers. Many are demanding credits to their accounts as compensation for the inconvenience. While the outage is not geographically widespread, its persistence has caused significant disruption for those affected.


The inability to reliably communicate can severely impact daily life, particularly in an era where mobile phones are essential for work, personal communication, and emergency. Thus, a multi-day outage creates genuine stress, which is a reality that those in Lafayette and West Lafayette, Indiana are coming to terms with. Outages can happen, and customers are generally understanding of this fact. However, when the situation stretches to several days, transparent customer service is increasingly important. Lack of timely updates might make you consider how dependent you are on your mobile service and what backup plans you have in place for times when it fails.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

