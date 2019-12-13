T-Mobile has another whopper of a freebie in the pipeline and a sweepstake to match
Believe it or not, next week's drop looks about as attractive as this week's round of goodies, even without a special freebie like those nice and warm touchscreen gloves included. The highlight of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program on December 17 will undoubtedly be a gratis Burger King Whopper with no strings attached or separate purchase required.
This is by no means the first time the "Un-carrier" is set to join forces with the fast food restaurant chain to put some delicious free food in your belly, but it may well be the last deal of the sort you can claim nationwide (minus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico) "while supplies last." Don't forget that you can also still pick one complimentary Taco Bell item every Tuesday through December 31, and in somewhat unrelated news, T-Mo's recurrent discounts of up to 40 percent off hotel reservations on Booking.com are coming back next week as well.
As far as all-new promotions are concerned, T-Mobile customers have a timely 65 percent price cut on holiday photo cards at Walgreens and a $25 discount on orders exceeding $50 at premium food and gift retailer Harry & David to look forward to.
Last but surely not least, Magenta will offer everyone the chance to enter a lottery with Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ 5G as the grand prize on December 17. This bad boy runs Android 10 out the box on the software side of things and can be had for free... if you don't mind opening a new line of service and paying a whopping $1,299.99 for one unit to receive the second one at no extra cost.
