T-Mobile has another whopper of a freebie in the pipeline and a sweepstake to match

Believe it or not, next week's drop looks about as attractive as this week's round of goodies, even without a special freebie like those nice and warm touchscreen gloves included. The highlight of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program on December 17 will undoubtedly be a gratis Burger King Whopper with no strings attached or separate purchase required.









As far as all-new promotions are concerned, T-Mobile customers have a timely 65 percent price cut on holiday photo cards at Walgreens and a $25 discount on orders exceeding $50 at premium food and gift retailer Harry & David to look forward to.









Last but surely not least, Magenta will offer everyone the chance to enter a lottery with Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ 5G as the grand prize on December 17. This bad boy runs Android 10 out the box on the software side of things and can be had for free... if you don't mind opening a new line of service and paying a whopping $1,299.99 for one unit to receive the second one at no extra cost.

Although busy defending itself in court against a group of state attorneys general that don't think Dish has any intention to take Sprint's place as the nation's fourth-largest wireless service provider, T-Mobile didn't forget to reward its fast-growing subscriber base for their loyalty with one of the greatest weekly drop of gifts and discounts in recent memory this past Tuesday.