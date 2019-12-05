T-Mobile will give away half a million Starbucks gift cards as a bonus deal next Tuesday
Following in the footsteps of a similar giveaway last year that apparently broke all records for the most-claimed offer in the history of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program, the December 10 bonus deal will be just as simple and as straightforward to get and use as you think. All you need to do is set a reminder for 4 pm ET, download the app in advance, open it on your iPhone or Android handset when the promo kicks off, save the offer before it's too late, and hit "Redeem" by December 16.
You'll then be asked to submit a valid email address on the Starbucks website, and after receiving the eGift card, you'll be allowed to easily apply it to your digital account in the Starbucks app or scan its barcode at any physical location for a cool $3 discount on your favorite beverage or food item. That's two ways to stay warm this winter, and when you also consider the 12 Days of Magenta giveaways kicking off today, you almost have to wonder how T-Mobile can make a profit after offering so much free stuff to its existing customers.
