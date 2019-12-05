T-Mobile will give away half a million Starbucks gift cards as a bonus deal next Tuesday









You probably won't have a lot of time to snag your gratis $3 Starbucks eGift card either, as T-Mobile plans to give away "only" 500,000 of those bad boys next Tuesday. That may sound like plenty of gifts to go around, amounting to a total value of $1.5 million, but since Team Magenta managed to add 1.7 million subscribers in the last quarter alone, you can expect the limited quantities to be depleted in a matter of minutes.





Following in the footsteps of a similar giveaway last year that apparently broke all records for the most-claimed offer in the history of the T-Mobile Tuesdays program, the December 10 bonus deal will be just as simple and as straightforward to get and use as you think. All you need to do is set a reminder for 4 pm ET, download the app in advance, open it on your iPhone or Android handset when the promo kicks off, save the offer before it's too late, and hit "Redeem" by December 16.





You'll then be asked to submit a valid email address on the Starbucks website, and after receiving the eGift card, you'll be allowed to easily apply it to your digital account in the Starbucks app or scan its barcode at any physical location for a cool $3 discount on your favorite beverage or food item. That's two ways to stay warm this winter, and when you also consider the 12 Days of Magenta giveaways kicking off today, you almost have to wonder how T-Mobile can make a profit after offering so much free stuff to its existing customers.

T-Mobile typically unveils its full list of Tuesdays freebies, discounts, and perks first thing every Wednesday with minimal fanfare on the official website of the crazy popular customer appreciation program, but on occasion, the "Un-carrier" will keep a particularly special offer under wraps for a slightly later and noisier reveal.